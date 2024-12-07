Virginia Tech Football: Quarterback Jackson Sigler To Enter the Transfer Portal
A Virginia Tech Football quarterback has now entered the portal, but it’s not the one that some may expect. Redshirt freshman walk-on quarterback Jackson Sigler has announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal.
Sigler released a statement alongside the announcement that he would enter the portal:
“After much prayer, thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision, but I am confident it is the right choice for both my academic and athletic future.
I am incredibly thankful for the impact this program has had on me, shaping me into the player I am today.
The experiences and relationships I've built with my current team have been invaluable, and I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my coaches, teammates, staff, and family for their constant support.
While I will always cherish this place I call home, I am excited to explore new opportunities where I can continue to grow and pursue my goals. Although it's difficult to say goodbye, I look forward to what the future holds as I begin this next chapter with 3 years of eligibility.”
Sigler did not record a stat in his time at Virginia Tech. He committed to the Hokie program after receiving a preferred walk-on offer in 2023. Sigler will have three more years of eligibility after his redshirt freshman season. Virginia Tech’s website lists Sigler at 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds. Sigler has yet to receive an offer since entering the transfer portal.
Sigler is the first offensive player to enter the portal, as offensive lineman Lance Williams announced his plans to enter the portal shortly after Sigler’s announcement.
