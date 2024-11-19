Virginia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against Duke
Brent Pry and Virginia Tech Football just released their unofficial depth chart in preparation for the Hokies' matchup against the Duke Blue Devils this weekend.
Keylan "Brodie" Adams was listed on the depth chart this week for the first time this year, replacing Takye Heath's spot behind Jaylin Lane at wide receiver.
Bhayshul Tuten remains the starter on the depth chart despite him and Malachi Thomas being questionable. Jeremiah Coney is listed as a co-backup with Thomas behind Tuten.
In a special teams change, Ali Jennings has been named as a co-backup at kick returner alongside Malachi Thomas. Thomas Williams remains the starter at kick returner.
This week marks yet another week where Layth Ghannam has not returned to the depth chart after his injury. Bob Schick is currently listed as the starting left guard.
Here’s Virginia Tech’s full two-deep depth chart against Duke.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Kyron Drones
Collin Schlee
RB
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas OR Jeremiah Coney
WR
Da'Quan Felton
Stephen Gosnell
WR
Jaylin Lane
Takye Heath
WR
Ali Jennings
Ayden Greene
TE
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain
LT
Xavier Chaplin
Johnny Garrett
LG
Bob Schick
Gunner Givens
C
Braelin Moore
Caleb Nitta
RG
Kaden Moore
Brody Meadows
RT
Parker Clements
Montavious Cunningham
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
C.J. McCray
DT
Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
OR Wilfried Pene
DT
Aeneas Peebles
Josh Fuga
DE
Keyshawn Burgos
OR Cole Nelson
WLB
Caleb Woodson
Keli Lawson
MLB
Jaden Keller
Sam Brumfield
STAR
Keonta Jenkins
Kaleb Spencer
CB
Mansoor Delane
Dante Lovett
S
Jaylen Jones
Devin Alves
S
Mose Phillips III
Quentin Reddish
CB
Dorian Strong
Thomas Williams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
PK
John Love
Kyle Lowe
KO
Kyle Lowe
John Love
H
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
KR
Thomas Williams
Malachi Thomas OR Ali Jennings
PR
Jaylin Lane
Ali Jennings
LS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
SS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
