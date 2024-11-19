All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against Duke

RJ Schafer

Nov 9, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Lane Stadium.
Brent Pry and Virginia Tech Football just released their unofficial depth chart in preparation for the Hokies' matchup against the Duke Blue Devils this weekend.

Keylan "Brodie" Adams was listed on the depth chart this week for the first time this year, replacing Takye Heath's spot behind Jaylin Lane at wide receiver.

Bhayshul Tuten remains the starter on the depth chart despite him and Malachi Thomas being questionable. Jeremiah Coney is listed as a co-backup with Thomas behind Tuten.

In a special teams change, Ali Jennings has been named as a co-backup at kick returner alongside Malachi Thomas. Thomas Williams remains the starter at kick returner.

This week marks yet another week where Layth Ghannam has not returned to the depth chart after his injury. Bob Schick is currently listed as the starting left guard.

Here’s Virginia Tech’s full two-deep depth chart against Duke.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Kyron Drones

Collin Schlee

RB

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas OR Jeremiah Coney

WR

Da'Quan Felton

Stephen Gosnell

WR

Jaylin Lane

Takye Heath

WR

Ali Jennings

Ayden Greene

TE

Benji Gosnell

Harrison Saint Germain

LT

Xavier Chaplin

Johnny Garrett

LG

Bob Schick

Gunner Givens

C

Braelin Moore

Caleb Nitta

RG

Kaden Moore

Brody Meadows

RT

Parker Clements

Montavious Cunningham

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

C.J. McCray

DT

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

OR Wilfried Pene

DT

Aeneas Peebles

Josh Fuga

DE

Keyshawn Burgos

OR Cole Nelson

WLB

Caleb Woodson

Keli Lawson

MLB

Jaden Keller

Sam Brumfield

STAR

Keonta Jenkins

Kaleb Spencer

CB

Mansoor Delane

Dante Lovett

S

Jaylen Jones

Devin Alves

S

Mose Phillips III

Quentin Reddish

CB

Dorian Strong

Thomas Williams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

PK

John Love

Kyle Lowe

KO

Kyle Lowe

John Love

H

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

KR

Thomas Williams

Malachi Thomas OR Ali Jennings

PR

Jaylin Lane

Ali Jennings

LS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

SS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

