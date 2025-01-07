Virginia Tech Football: Six Hokies Headed to NFL Combine
Since 2000, 86 Virginia Tech Hokies have been picked in the NFL Draft. The long list of Virginia Tech professionals includes plenty of defensive backs and offensive linemen in recent years, see Christian Darrisaw and Chamarri Conner. Six more Hokies have a chance to add to this list in 2025 as they are headed to the NFL Combine.
So what six Hokies are going to the combine?
1. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Defensive Lineman
Antwaun Powell-Ryland has a chance to get drafted in the higher round of the NFL Draft this year after he put the college football world on notice with his statistics in 2024. The Hokie recorded 16 sacks, finishing third in the nation in sacks. Powell-Ryland was only one sack away from the national leader, Mike Green. Powell-Ryland's spot on mock drafts and big boards has been in constant motion, but if Powell-Ryland has an impressive NFL Combine performance, there is absolutely no reason why he shouldn't be picked in the first two rounds.
2. Dorian Strong, Cornerback
Unlike Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Dorian Strong's NFL Draft stock has remained fairly consistent. According to NFL Mock Draft Database (nflmockdraftdatabase.com), Strong was nationally ranked as the 105th best player in the 2025 NFL Draft on October 3rd, 2024, and now Strong is ranked as the 106th best player in the Draft. Strong totaled 110 tackles, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 7 interceptions in his time as a Hokie.
3. Aeneas Peebles, Defensive Line
After transferring in from Duke, Aeneas Peebles has made his name known at Virginia Tech and on draft boards all around the nation. Peebles, the Reese's Senior Bowl attendee, played a supporting role alongside Antwaun Powell-Ryland in terms of pass rush, and led the defense in terms of stuffing the run. Similar to Powell-Ryland, his ceiling is massive and with a great combine, he could also shoot up NFL Draft boards.
4. Jaylin Lane, Wide Receiver
Justin Melo of The Draft Network recently projected Jaylin Lane to be picked in the 5th round of the NFL Draft, and Lane has talent to match. Jaylin is a shifty wide receiver who spent three years at Middle Tennessee State before transferring to Virginia Tech. Lane totalled 203 catches for 2,532 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his collegiate career. Lane also ran for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns as a collegiate player.
5. Bhayshul Tuten, Running Back
In any other year, Bhayshul Tuten would be a surefire first-second round pick. But due to the competitiveness of this year's running back draft class, Tuten may have to battle other running backs in the combine to be picked over some of the other top backs. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Kaleb Johnson, Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson, Cam Skattebo, Nick Singleton, Ollie Gordon, Devin Neal, DJ Giddens, and Dylan Sampson are all ranked ahead of Tuten.
6. Da'Quan Felton, Wide Receiver
Da'Quan Felton, similar to most of the other athletes on this list, has a draft stock that is entirely variable based on how his combine goes. Felton, unlike Jaylin Lane, is more of an outside threat and could be a WR1 in the future if development fairs his way. Felton finished the 2024 season with 360 yards and two touchdowns.
