Virginia Tech Football: Three Keys To Victory For The Hokies Against Duke
1. Keep pace with Duke's uptempo offense
Besides Duke's bout against Florida State, Maalik Murphy has thrown for two hundred yards in every game on Duke's schedule. The Blue Devils thrive on quick reads and plenty of options for Murphy to throw to. There have been five different game-leading receivers for Duke this season: Eli Pancol, Jordan Moore, Quesean Brown, Nicky Dalmolin, and Sahmir Hagans. The Blue Devils often skip the huddle and get straight to the line of scrimmage, and the Hokies have to keep pace.
Virginia Tech cannot get thrown off by this Duke offense, or fall into their own bouts with fatigue.
2. Start fast offensively
So far this season, most of Virginia Tech's strong offensive performances have came after the Hokies have started fast. What has happened in games where they haven't started fast? A loss to Vanderbilt, a loss to Rutgers, and an embarrasing loss to Clemson.
If Bhayshul Tuten plays, he has to be active in the game early and lead the Hokies offense. Virginia Tech does not need to score a high amount of points to win this game, but of they can grad onto a lead ealry, they could easily walk out with a win.
3. Hokies cannot let the road pressure get to them
Countless times this year, Virginia Tech has gone on the road and underperformed expectations, and that can not happen. The Hokies can become bowl eligible with a win, and stomp their low road expectations with a dominant performance.
Now, Duke doesn't have the greatest home field advantage, but Duke has only lost to SMU at home this year.
