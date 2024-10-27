Virginia Tech Football: Three Things Virginia Tech Must Fix Ahead Of It's Matchup With Syracuse
1. 3rd Down Efficiency
The Hokies converted just 13% of their third-down attempts yesterday and struggled to move the football in the running game, which is their primary offensive strategy. This week, the Hokies will face Syracuse, a team with a very explosive offense, meaning they cannot afford to take risks as they are more likely to pay for mistakes than they did against Georgia Tech. Syracuse is currently averaging 30.9 points and 469.9 total yards per game. If the Hokies third-down struggles continue, it's likely that Syracuse will win this game by a wide margin.
2. The Run Game
The Hokies running game wasn't as effective as Virginia Tech fans are used to seeing, which could be a significant problem if it continues this week. The team is currently averaging 195.5 rushing yards per game, but they managed only 89 total rushing yards yesterday, as Georgia Tech shut down their ground attack throughout the game. Adding to the concern, star running back Bhayshul Tuten was injured in yesterday's game, and it is uncertain whether he will play next week. Reports indicate that he was seen in a walking boot at the end of the game. It is also important to note that as a result, Tuten's streak of nine consecutive games with a touchdown has ended, and this marks the third time this season he has been held to under 100 rushing yards.
3. Passing game needs to be more consistent
This year we have seen the Hokies offense come out slow or struggle with throwing the football and that was no different yesterday. The Virginia Tech offense managed only 134 passing yards and averages 181.5 yards per game this season. This will likely need to improve, as we saw yesterday, teams will focus on stopping the run and force the Hokies to rely on the passing game. You also can’t rely on your defense to hold opponents to just six points and consistently provide your offense with great field position, especially against a potent offense like Syracuse’s.
