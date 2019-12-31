Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson recorded his career-long in the 2019 season finale against Virginia. That 47-yard field goal was sweet, but Johnson had bigger things in store on the final day of the year.

It felt -- and looked like a mile -- when Hokies' head coach Justin Fuente trotted out the Redshirt-Junior to attempt a 54-yarder in the opening drive of the Belk Bowl against Kentucky.

Johnson seized the opportunity.

In a college football landscape where field goals and extra points are far from a sure thing across the board, Johnson's long boom to give Virginia Tech the early lead can't be overstated.

It was a thing of beauty.