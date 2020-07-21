AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Rayshard Ashby Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Bryan Manning

Rayshard Ashby was one of the better linebackers in all of college football in 2019. The 5-foot-10 senior from Chesterfield, Va., led the ACC in tackles and won the league’s “linebacker of the week” award on five different occasions.

Inexplicably, Ashby was not even a first-team All-ACC selection. Ashby had to settle for second-team honors after being an honorable mention selection in 2018.

On Monday, Ashby received some national respect as he was named the Butkus Award watch list for 2020. The Butkus Award honors the nation's top linebacker at season's end.

In the last two years, Ashby has played in a total of 25 games — making 24 starts — and compiling 225 tackles, including 26.5 for loss, six sacks and five forced fumbles. He's been one of the top linebackers in not only the ACC, but in the country.

Ashby is one of five ACC players out of 51 selected to make the Butkus Award watch list.

His former defensive coordinator, Bud Foster, was fired up for Ashby.

The news about the Butkus Award is the latest news to come Ashby's way, as he was also named to the SI Publishers' Preseason All-ACC Team this week.

If we have a football season, expect another huge year from Ashby, as he continues to anchor the Hokies in the middle of the defense.

And if Tech meets expectations that most expect, Ashby will be a major part of the equation on defense, and could end up being a factor in the Butkus Award at season's end.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller land on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

The Thorpe Award recognizes college football's best defensive back, and Waller and Farley are two to watch this upcoming season

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech leads ACC with four selections to SI Publishers' All-Conference Team

SI Publishers selected the ACC All-Conference Team, and the Hokies were well-represented

Mike McDaniel

Social media helps former Hokies running back J.C. Coleman find old jersey

Former Virginia Tech running back J.C. Coleman searched for an old game-worn jersey. Twitter helped him find it.

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech commit Jalen Stroman is an SI All-American Candidate

Jalen Stroman, the younger brother of former Virginia Tech defensive back Greg Stroman, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies picked third in the Coastal by Phil Steele

Virginia Tech returns a talented squad this fall, but are picked behind UNC and Miami in the Coastal by Phil Steele

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech commit Tahj Bullock is an SI All-American candidate

Virginia Tech 3-star quarterback commit Tahj Bullock has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech commit Tray Curry is an SI All-American candidate

Curry, who committed to the Hokies this past week, is on the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech commit DJ Harvey is an SI All-American candidate

Harvey, a 4-star defensive back from Chatsworth, California, is currently the top-rated recruit in Virginia Tech's 2021 class

Mike McDaniel

Hokie Hangover Podcast: An ACC preview with Brett Ciancia of Pick Six Previews

Brett Ciancia of Pick Six Previews joined the Hokie Hangover Podcast to discuss the status of Virginia Tech and the ACC heading into the new season

Mike McDaniel

On his decision day, is 4-star safety Donovan McMillon trending towards Virginia Tech?

Florida has long been the favorite, but the Hokies have been neck-and-neck with the Gators for the commitment of Donovan McMillon

Mike McDaniel