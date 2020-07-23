AllHokies
Virginia Tech Offensive Lineman Christian Darrisaw Named to Outland Award Watch List

Bryan Manning

The preseason accolades continue to come in for the 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies.

On Tuesday, the watch list for the Outland Trophy was released and Christian Darrisaw was named to the list.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound junior from Upper Marlboro, Md., is entering his third season as a starter for Virginia Tech on the offensive line. As a true freshman in 2018, Darrisaw started 12 games for the Hokies at offensive tackle and ended the season as a freshman All-American, per 247Sports.

As a sophomore in 2019, Darrisaw started all 13 games for the Hokies at left tackle. He became a stabilizing presence on the offensive line amidst a quarterback change and offensive line coach Vance Vice’s preference to rotate offensive linemen.

Just last week, Darrisaw was named a preseason first-team All-ACC selection Phil Steele’s 2020 College Football Preview, and was also named to the SI Publishers' All-ACC Team.

According to Pro Football Focus, Darrisaw is the second-highest-rated returning offensive tackle in the ACC, behind Clemson’s Jordan McFadden.

For the first time in years, the Hokies have a nice combination of talent and experience on the offensive line and Darrisaw is the unit’s top player. With another strong season of production this fall, Darrisaw could put himself in position to potentially leave school early and enter the NFL Draft. 

While Tech would hate to see him go, it would be a testament to the work of offensive line coach Vance Vice, who continues to mold excellent young offensive linemen in Blacksburg. 

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 Georgia running back Malachi Thomas

Thomas, who is a two-sport star in football and baseball for Hart County High School in Georgia, committed to the Hokies on Wednesday morning

Mike McDaniel

RyanHartman45

Virginia Tech announces the addition of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to support staff.

The Virginia Tech Hokies officially announced the returns of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to the program on Wednesday.

Bryan Manning

2021 4-star Virginia Tech target Tyleik Williams is an SI All-American candidate

Williams, who is one of the top defensive linemen in Virginia, has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller land on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

The Thorpe Award recognizes college football's best defensive back, and Waller and Farley are two to watch this upcoming season

Bryan Manning

mikem92

Report: Power 5 conferences working to finalize COVID-19 testing protocols

According to a report from SI's Ross Dellenger, the Power 5 conferences are working to finalize uniform testing procedures for fall sports

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star Virginia Tech target Markevious Brown is an SI All-American candidate

Brown, a 4-star defensive back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has made Sports Illustrated's All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Rayshard Ashby named to Butkus Award watch list

Ashby, who is one of the ACC's top linebackers, has been named to the Butkus Award watch list, which honors the nation's top player at the position

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech leads ACC with four selections to SI Publishers' All-Conference Team

SI Publishers selected the ACC All-Conference Team, and the Hokies were well-represented

Mike McDaniel

Social media helps former Hokies running back J.C. Coleman find old jersey

Former Virginia Tech running back J.C. Coleman searched for an old game-worn jersey. Twitter helped him find it.

Bryan Manning

mikem92

Virginia Tech commit Jalen Stroman is an SI All-American Candidate

Jalen Stroman, the younger brother of former Virginia Tech defensive back Greg Stroman, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel