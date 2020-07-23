Virginia Tech Offensive Lineman Christian Darrisaw Named to Outland Award Watch List

The preseason accolades continue to come in for the 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies.

On Tuesday, the watch list for the Outland Trophy was released and Christian Darrisaw was named to the list.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound junior from Upper Marlboro, Md., is entering his third season as a starter for Virginia Tech on the offensive line. As a true freshman in 2018, Darrisaw started 12 games for the Hokies at offensive tackle and ended the season as a freshman All-American, per 247Sports.

As a sophomore in 2019, Darrisaw started all 13 games for the Hokies at left tackle. He became a stabilizing presence on the offensive line amidst a quarterback change and offensive line coach Vance Vice’s preference to rotate offensive linemen.

Just last week, Darrisaw was named a preseason first-team All-ACC selection Phil Steele’s 2020 College Football Preview, and was also named to the SI Publishers' All-ACC Team.

According to Pro Football Focus, Darrisaw is the second-highest-rated returning offensive tackle in the ACC, behind Clemson’s Jordan McFadden.

For the first time in years, the Hokies have a nice combination of talent and experience on the offensive line and Darrisaw is the unit’s top player. With another strong season of production this fall, Darrisaw could put himself in position to potentially leave school early and enter the NFL Draft.

While Tech would hate to see him go, it would be a testament to the work of offensive line coach Vance Vice, who continues to mold excellent young offensive linemen in Blacksburg.