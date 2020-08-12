Virginia Tech Quarterback Hendon Hooker Named to Golden Arm Award Watch List

As the ACC continues to move forward with plans to play the fall football season, the accolades have once again begun rolling in for Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker.

In recent weeks, Hooker was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award. The Maxwell Award is given annually to college football’s top player.

This week, Hooker was named to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Unitas Award is awarded to college football’s top senior — or fourth-year — quarterback. Hooker is entering his redshirt junior season.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller from Greensboro, N.C., took over at quarterback for the Hokies last October after former starter Ryan Willis struggled with turnovers.

As soon as Hooker took the reins of Tech’s offense, things were much better. Hooker won his first six starts. He did miss the game at Notre Dame, before returning for the next game against Wake Forest.

Hooker was extremely efficient in 2019, completing 99 of his 162 passing attempts for 1,555 yards with 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also rushed for 356 yards and five scores.

He finished his first season as a starter with an outstanding 165.8 efficiency rating and set the school record with 124 consecutive passing attempts without an interception to begin their career.

If not for the presence of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Hooker would garner much more attention for preseason All-ACC honors.

Regardless, he figures to be a big piece to Virginia Tech's success this fall, and will receive more recognition the better that he and the Hokies play in the ACC.