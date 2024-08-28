All Hokies

Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against Vanderbilt

Virginia Tech announced the official two-deep for the season opener.

Virginia Tech is set to open the 2024 season with an away game at Vanderbilt. Brent Pry settled the battle on the offensive line, starting Layth Ghannam at left guard as Montavious Cunningham, Bob Schick, Brody Meadows, and Johnny Garrett come off the bench.

Quarterback

Kyron Drones (6-2, 234, Redshirt Junior)

Collin Schlee (6-3, 210, Redshirt Senior)

Running Back

Bhayshul Tuten (5-11, 209, Senior)

Malachi Thomas (6-0, 215, Redshirt Junior)

Wide Receiver

Da'Quan Felton (6-5, 216, Graduate)

Stephen Gosnell (6-2, 198, Graduate)

Wide Receiver

Jaylin Lane (5-10, 196, Graduate)

Takye Heath (5-10, 165, Redshirt Freshman)

Wide Receiver

Ali Jennings (6-2, 205, Graduate)

Ayden Greene (6-2, 190, Sophomore)

Tight End

Benji Gosnell (6-5, 255, Redshirt Sophomore)

Nick Gallo (6-4, 245, Graduate)

OR Harrison Saint Germain (6-4, 252, Redshirt Sophomore)

Left Tackle

Xavier Chaplin (6-7, 323, Redshirt Sophomore)

Johnny Garrett (6-5, 315, Redshirt Sophomore)

Left Guard

Layth Ghannam (6-5, 302, Redshirt Freshman)

Brody Meadows (6-7, 327, Redshirt Sophomore)

Center

Braelin Moore (6-3, 303, Redshirt Sophomore)

Kaden Moore (6-3, 310, Redshirt Senior)

Right Guard

Kaden Moore (6-3, 310, Redshirt Senior)

Bob Schick (6-6, 310, Redshirt Senior)

Right Tackle

Parker Clements (6-7, 303, Redshirt Senior)

Montavious Cunningham (6-4, 315, Redshirt Junior)

Defensive End

Antwaun Powell-Ryland (6-3, 252, Redshirt Senior)

C.J. McCray (6-4, 251, Redshirt Senior)

Defensive Tackle

Josh Fuga (6-2, 313, Graduate)

OR Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (6-3, 295, Redshirt Junior)

Defensive Tackle

Aeneas Peebles (6-1, 290, Graduate)

Wilfried Pene (6-3, 285, Redshirt Senior)

OR Kemari Copeland (6-3, 280, Junior)

Defensive End

Cole Nelson (6-3, 251, Senior)

OR Keyshawn Burgos (6-5, 253, Junior)

Will Linebacker

Jaden Keller (6-3, 235, Redshirt Junior)

Keli Lawson (6-6, 220, Redshirt Junior)

Mike Linebacker

Sam Brumfield (5-11, 225, Redshirt Senior)

Jayden McDonald (6-4, 235, Redshirt Junior)

STAR

Keonta Jenkins (6-3, 219, Graduate)

Caleb Woodson (6-3, 224, Sophomore)

Cornerback

 Mansoor Delane (6-1, 187, Junior)

Dante Lovett (6-0, 190, Sophomore)

Safety

Jalen Stroman (6-1, 200, Senior)

Jaylen Jones (6-1, 2-3, Senior)

Safety

 Mose Phillips III (6-2, 193, Sophomore)

Quentin Reddish (6-3, 200, Freshman)

Cornerback

Dorian Strong (6-1, 185, Graduate)

Thomas Williams (5-11, 180, Redshirt Freshman)

Kicker

John Love (5-11, 180, Redshirt Sophomore)

Kyle Lowe (6-3, 200, Redshirt Junior)

Punter

Peter Moore (6-1, 200, Redshirt Senior)

Nick Veltsistas (6-2, 206, Redshirt Junior)

Kickoff

Kyle Lowe (6-3, 200, Redshirt Junior)

John Love (5-11, 180, Redshirt Sophomore)

Holder

Peter Moore (6-1, 200, Redshirt Senior)

Nick Veltsistas (6-2, 206, Redshirt Junior)

Kick Returner

Bhayshul Tuten (5-11, 209, Senior)

Malachi Thomas (6-0, 215, Redshirt Junior)

Punt Returner

Jaylin Lane (5-10, 196, Graduate)

Ali Jennings (6-2, 205, Graduate)

Long Snapper

Christian Epling (6-2, 220, Redshirt Sophomore)

Tate Kendall (6-2, 231, Redshirt Freshman)

