Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against Vanderbilt
Virginia Tech is set to open the 2024 season with an away game at Vanderbilt. Brent Pry settled the battle on the offensive line, starting Layth Ghannam at left guard as Montavious Cunningham, Bob Schick, Brody Meadows, and Johnny Garrett come off the bench.
Quarterback
Kyron Drones (6-2, 234, Redshirt Junior)
Collin Schlee (6-3, 210, Redshirt Senior)
Running Back
Bhayshul Tuten (5-11, 209, Senior)
Malachi Thomas (6-0, 215, Redshirt Junior)
Wide Receiver
Da'Quan Felton (6-5, 216, Graduate)
Stephen Gosnell (6-2, 198, Graduate)
Wide Receiver
Jaylin Lane (5-10, 196, Graduate)
Takye Heath (5-10, 165, Redshirt Freshman)
Wide Receiver
Ali Jennings (6-2, 205, Graduate)
Ayden Greene (6-2, 190, Sophomore)
Tight End
Benji Gosnell (6-5, 255, Redshirt Sophomore)
Nick Gallo (6-4, 245, Graduate)
OR Harrison Saint Germain (6-4, 252, Redshirt Sophomore)
Left Tackle
Xavier Chaplin (6-7, 323, Redshirt Sophomore)
Johnny Garrett (6-5, 315, Redshirt Sophomore)
Left Guard
Layth Ghannam (6-5, 302, Redshirt Freshman)
Brody Meadows (6-7, 327, Redshirt Sophomore)
Center
Braelin Moore (6-3, 303, Redshirt Sophomore)
Kaden Moore (6-3, 310, Redshirt Senior)
Right Guard
Kaden Moore (6-3, 310, Redshirt Senior)
Bob Schick (6-6, 310, Redshirt Senior)
Right Tackle
Parker Clements (6-7, 303, Redshirt Senior)
Montavious Cunningham (6-4, 315, Redshirt Junior)
Defensive End
Antwaun Powell-Ryland (6-3, 252, Redshirt Senior)
C.J. McCray (6-4, 251, Redshirt Senior)
Defensive Tackle
Josh Fuga (6-2, 313, Graduate)
OR Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (6-3, 295, Redshirt Junior)
Defensive Tackle
Aeneas Peebles (6-1, 290, Graduate)
Wilfried Pene (6-3, 285, Redshirt Senior)
OR Kemari Copeland (6-3, 280, Junior)
Defensive End
Cole Nelson (6-3, 251, Senior)
OR Keyshawn Burgos (6-5, 253, Junior)
Will Linebacker
Jaden Keller (6-3, 235, Redshirt Junior)
Keli Lawson (6-6, 220, Redshirt Junior)
Mike Linebacker
Sam Brumfield (5-11, 225, Redshirt Senior)
Jayden McDonald (6-4, 235, Redshirt Junior)
STAR
Keonta Jenkins (6-3, 219, Graduate)
Caleb Woodson (6-3, 224, Sophomore)
Cornerback
Mansoor Delane (6-1, 187, Junior)
Dante Lovett (6-0, 190, Sophomore)
Safety
Jalen Stroman (6-1, 200, Senior)
Jaylen Jones (6-1, 2-3, Senior)
Safety
Mose Phillips III (6-2, 193, Sophomore)
Quentin Reddish (6-3, 200, Freshman)
Cornerback
Dorian Strong (6-1, 185, Graduate)
Thomas Williams (5-11, 180, Redshirt Freshman)
Kicker
John Love (5-11, 180, Redshirt Sophomore)
Kyle Lowe (6-3, 200, Redshirt Junior)
Punter
Peter Moore (6-1, 200, Redshirt Senior)
Nick Veltsistas (6-2, 206, Redshirt Junior)
Kickoff
Kyle Lowe (6-3, 200, Redshirt Junior)
John Love (5-11, 180, Redshirt Sophomore)
Holder
Peter Moore (6-1, 200, Redshirt Senior)
Nick Veltsistas (6-2, 206, Redshirt Junior)
Kick Returner
Bhayshul Tuten (5-11, 209, Senior)
Malachi Thomas (6-0, 215, Redshirt Junior)
Punt Returner
Jaylin Lane (5-10, 196, Graduate)
Ali Jennings (6-2, 205, Graduate)
Long Snapper
Christian Epling (6-2, 220, Redshirt Sophomore)
Tate Kendall (6-2, 231, Redshirt Freshman)