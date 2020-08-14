SI.com
AllHokies
HomeFootballOther SportsBasketballRecruiting
Search

Virginia Tech Running Back Raheem Blackshear Denied Waiver for Immediate Eligibility

Mike McDaniel

For the second consecutive offseason, the Virginia Tech football program is at odds with the NCAA over a player's bid for immediate eligibility.

A year ago, it was offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, who was seeking an immediate eligibility waiver as a transfer from Coastal Carolina to Virginia Tech due to a family medical issue. Hoffman was denied off the bat by the NCAA, and then denied once more on appeal.

He sat out last season and now will play the 2020 football season as a redshirt-junior.

This year, the Hokies are in a similar situation, as running back Raheem Blackshear, who transferred to Virginia Tech from Rutgers, had his waiver for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA on Thursday.

"Raheem Blackshear's waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. We were shocked and saddened, but will work through the appeals process," head coach Justin Fuente said on Friday.

"Our compliance department will present our case for him in an appeal to the NCAA. We feel good about our stance on the appeal, and I'm cautiously optimistic we can turn it around in relatively short order," Fuente added.

It's been a frustrating couple of years for Virginia Tech and the NCAA in regard to the transfer eligibility process, which is something that isn't lost on Fuente.

When asked about his stance on the process of applying for immediate eligibility in college athletics, Fuente didn't shy away from providing a sincere answer.

"I think changes are coming, and I have a number of strong opinions on this and other matters that I've discussed with my players. I think it surprised some of them that I was as opinionated on certain issues as I was. We'll have time to get into what some of those opinions are at some point in the future, but given everything else going on right now, it's probably not the time," Fuente said.

Blackshear figured to be a pretty large component of the offense if he gained immediate eligibility. His athleticism both as a ball carrier and as a receiver in the slot certainly would have been a boon to the Virginia Tech offense this season. 

With him out of the fold for now, the Hokies will continue to look to sophomore Tayvion Robinson to provide stability to the roster as a slot receiver.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Fuente praises redshirt-freshman wide receiver Jaden Payoute in Friday press conference

Payoute, a former 4-star recruit, appears to be settling into his role at wide receiver for the Virginia Tech offense

Mike McDaniel

Redshirt-junior linebacker Amare Barno working with defensive line in fall camp

Virginia Tech redshirt-junior linebacker Amare Barno is working with the defensive line in fall camp

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Texas offensive lineman Canon Boone expected to announce college decision this weekend

Boone, who is one of the top offensive lineman on Tech's radar, is expected to announce his decision this weekend

Mike McDaniel

How should we handle COVID-19 and college sports? Good question

There aren't easy solutions, but those in charge have a lot to answer for.

Justin Cates

The ACC opens its search for the next conference commissioner

ACC Commissioner John Swofford is retiring in 2021, and the conference has begun the search to replace him

Bryan Manning

The NCAA establishes a COVID-19 concern hotline

The NCAA has established a COVID-19 hotline for athletes to utilize for concerns over safety protocols

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker named to Golden Arm Award watch list

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Bryan Manning

ACC medical expert believes fall football can be conducted safely

A leading ACC medical expert believes the season can be played safely, which is a big reason for the league's decision to press forward

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech WR Josh Morgan donates kidney to save brother's life

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some good news involving a former Virginia Tech wide receiver

Bryan Manning

The ACC continues to move forward towards college football this fall

After a wild Tuesday that included the PAC-12 and Big Ten canceling the fall college football season for their respective conferences, the ACC has elected to press forward to play football this fall

Mike McDaniel