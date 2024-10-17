Virginia Tech vs Boston College: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Tonight's Week Eight Matchup
Game time is nearly here Hokies fans!
Virginia Tech and Boston College are no strangers to meeting on the football field and they have met plenty of times on Thursday night. This is a big game for Virginia Tech because believe it or not, they only have one conference loss and still have a shot at getting to the ACC Championship. Is it likely? Maybe not, but they need a win to keep the hopes alive tonight.
For those that love college football, there is just something about tonight's Virgina Tech and Boston College Thursday night matchup. The Hokies have a history of playing Thursday night games on ESPN and that is something that head coach Brent Pry acknowledged that this week:
"Good to see everybody; it's been a little bit. I'm excited to be back in Lane Stadium. It's been nearly a month, I believe. Thursday night, a sold-out crowd, ESPN national television, Orange Effect—there's a lot to be excited about. Great opponent in BC, highly regarded head coach, a lot to be excited about for Thursday. You know, ESPN Thursday Night Football and Virginia Tech go hand in hand. Back when I was a young coach, watching the Hokies on Thursday night was one of my favorite things to do. Our guys are excited, our coaches are excited. I'm appreciative of our fan base; we've sold out every home game this season, which I don't think has been done in quite some time. Everybody's fired up. It's been a good week of practice. Again, a little bit of a different week as far as scheduling and things like that, but our 37th appearance on ESPN Thursday Night Football speaks volumes. This series is tied three to three on Thursday night against Boston College, so it's a rubber match. We want to get on top of this thing."
Be sure to stay locked right here with Virginia Tech On SI and refresh the page for live updates, scores and highlights from today's game.