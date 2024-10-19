Virginia Tech vs Boston College: PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Every Hokies Player
Virginia Tech picked up their best win of the year after dominating Boston College in 42-21 fashion. Bhayshul Tuten had a historic night, breaking the single game rushing record for the Hokies and it seemed like Virginia Tech could do absolutely no wrong on offense.
The Hokies scored at will, and generally stopped the Thomas Castellanos-led offense after jumping out to a large first half lead.
So how did the PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades turn out for the Hokies? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. LT Xavier Chaplin- 88.8 (48)
2. TE Benji Gosnell- 82.2 (38)
3. WR Jaylin Lane- 72.5 (33)
4. QB Kyron Drones- 71.0 (53)
5. HB Bhayshul Tuten- 70.6 (44)
6. WR Ayden Greene- 70.2 (21)
7. RG Kaden Moore- 68.2 (54)
8. LG Bob Schick- 68.0 (31)
9. RT Parker Clements- 76.6 (49)
10. C Braelin Moore- 66.5 (54)
11. LG Lance Williams- 65.5 (3)
12. HB Jeremiah Coney- 65.3 (5)
13. WR Stephen Gosnell- 64.5 (46)
14. RT Johnny Garrett- 62.1 (11)
15. TE Zeke Wimbush- 61.2 (7)
16. LG Griffin Duggan- 60.9 (5)
17. WR Da'Quan Felton- 60.4 (38)
18. C Caleb Nitta- 60.3 (5)
19. LG Gunner Givens- 60.2 (3)
t20. LG Elijah Haughawout- 60.0 (1)
t20. HB John Buetow- 60.0 (3)
t20. LG Grant Karczewski- 60.0 (1)
t20. LG Tyler Smedley- 60.0 (2)
t24. TE Ja'Ricous Hairston- 59.9 (5)
t24. WR Chance Fitzgerald- 59.9 (3)
t26. WR Takye Heath- 59.5 (3)
t26. QB Collin Schlee- 59.5 (7)
28. LG Brody Meadows- 58.3 (23)
29. HB Malachi Thomas- 57.8 (9)
30. RT Montavious Cunningham- 57.2 (5)
31. TE Harrison Saint Germain- 49.8 (8)
32. WR Ali Jennings- 43.8 (31)
Defense
1. DT Aeneas Peebles- 78.6 (45)
2. SS Keonta Jenkins- 75.5 (58)
3. SS Quentin Reddish- 72.1 (20)
4. DE Keyshawn Burgos- 66.2 (38)
5. CB Dante Lovett- 65.8 (13)
t6. LB Caleb Woodson- 64.8 (58)
t6. DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 64.8 (57)
t6. CB Dorian Strong- 64.8 (60)
9. CB Thomas Williams- 63.9 (15)
10. DE Cole Nelson- 62.4 (46)
11. DT Wilfried Pene- 62.2 (45)
12. LB Jason Abbey- 61.4 (2)
13. S Jaylen Jones- 58.9 (64)
14. DE Aycen Stevens- 58.5 (7)
15. CB Mansoor Delane- 57.4 (63)
16. DT Josh Fuga- 57.0 (30)
17. DT Kelvin Gilliam- 56.6 (29)
18. CB Kaleb Spencer- 54.1 (17)
19. LB Jaden Keller- 53.7 (53)
20. LB Sam Brumfield- 37.7 (21)
21. S Mose Phillips- 36.1 (66)
22. LB Keli Lawson- 27.8 (25)
