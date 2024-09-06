Virginia Tech vs Marshall: Three Players to Watch on The Thundering Herd's Offense this Saturday
The Virginia Tech Hokies, hope to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss last Saturday versus Vanderbilt. This week, the Hokies take on the Marshall Thundering Herd who present similar problems as Vanderbilt. Let's dive into the top three players to watch on the Marshall Thundering Herd's offense this week.
1. RB A.J. Turner
A.J. Turner is coming off a big week last week versus Rutgers, rushing for 119 yards on 8 carries and a touchdown. A.J. is a major part of this game, as the Hokies struggled the last few seasons and this past week with stopping the rush on defense. Last week against Rutgers, Marshall ran for 259 yards and the Hokies gave up 181 rushing yards against Vanderbilt.
2. WR Christian Fitzpatrick
Christian Patrick finished last week with 4 catches, for 97 yards, and a touchdown against Rutgers, with his longest reception being 67 yards. Based on how Christian looked the previous week after being named a first-time starter, he had a good outing with almost a hundred yards receiving in less than five catches. Christian Fitzpatrick recently transferred from Louisville and Michigan State, so he is still getting used to the Thundering Herd offense.
3. QB Braylon Braxton
Braylon Braxton finished last week throwing for 141 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions, with a passer rating of 231. Braxton ended the game completing 63% of his passes and didn't even finish the game based on the 45-3 blowout score last week, but we do know that he is also a threat running the football as well as having the career longest runs go as far as 37 and 46 yards. Braxton who transferred to Marshall from the University of Tulsa, is similar to Vanderbilt's quarterback he can provide some similar dual-threat problems for the Hokies.
Virginia Tech will host Marshall on Saturday with kickoff starting at 4:30 on CW.