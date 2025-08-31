Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina Live Score Updates | NCAA Football
Here's live score updates and analysis for Virginia Tech football's season opener against South Carolina this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In this story:
Virginia Tech faces off against the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks to open up the 2025 campaign at 3 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Pre-Game:
2:22 p.m.: Offensive lineman Brody Meadows will not play today against the Gamecocks.
1:45 p.m.: Early signs are indicating that linebacker Caleb Woodson will play against the Gamecocks.
More Virginia Tech Football News:
Published |Modified