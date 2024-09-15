Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: PFF Grades for Every Virginia Tech Player on Defense
On one hand for Virginia Tech's defense, they had a hard time stopping the run on Saturday vs Old Dominion, but they completely shut down the Monarch's passing attack. Hokies defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland racked up four sacks and was terrorizing the Old Dominion offense all day. He was perhaps the best player on the entire field Saturday evening and was key in the victory for Virginia Tech. On the other hand, Virginia Tech had a tough time stopping the run, allowing ODU to run for 243 yards and average over six yards per carry. Virginia Tech is going to be facing better rushing attacks in the games ahead so they will need to play better on that side of the ball going forward.
So how did Virginia Tech defensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each defensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1. DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 90.9 (38)
2. DT Aeneas Peebles- 80.1 (29)
3. CB Mansoor Delane- 75.8 (48)
4. DT- Wilfried Pene- 73.8 (22)
5. LB Sam Brumfield- 73.7 (32)
6. DB Mose Phillips- 71. 6 (37)
7. DT Kemari Copeland- 69.0 (17)
8. DB Keonta Jenkins- 69. 0 (17)
9. DB Khaleb Spencer- 68.9 (21)
10. DE Cole Nelson- 68.0 (25)
11. DB Quentin Redish- 65.8 (26)
12. CB Jaylen Jones- 65.7 (39)
13. DT Kevin GIlliam Jr-65. 2 (23)
14. CB Dante Lovett- 63.3 (12)
15. LB Keli Lawson- 62.9 (20)
16. DB Devin Alves- 62. 5 (6)
17. Aylen Stevens- 62.2 (3)
18. DE Jordan McDonald- 61.8 (9)
19. DT Josh Fuga- 58.7 (14)
20. LB Jaden Keler- 58.6 (22)
21. DE Keyshawn Burgos- 57.6 (23)
22. DE Malachi Madison- 53.7 (3)
23. CB Thomas Williams- 55.1 (9)
24. LB Josh Hand- 53.7 (3)
25. DE Jason Abbey- 53.2 (6)
26. CB Dorian Strong- 53.1 (45)
27. LB Caleb Woodson- 50. 3 (31)
28. CJ McCray- 31.3 (4)