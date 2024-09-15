Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion: PFF Grades for Every Virginia Tech Player on Offense
Since their opening weekend loss to Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech has won their last two games and they have looked pretty strong in doing so. The running game had not been efficient in the first couple of games of the season for the Hokies, but they racked up 289 yards on the ground yesterday, averaging 5.7 yards per carry and three touchdowns. The passing game left a little to be desired with Kyron Drones finishing with 176 yards and one touchdown, but Jaylin Lane had a solid game, catching seven passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. The offense as a whole still feels like it has not played a complete game yet, but they are 2-1 heading into the matchup with Rutgers on Saturday.
So how did Virginia Tech offensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1. RG Brady Meadows- 99.9 (12)
2. QB Kyron Drones- 82.4 (66)
3. WR Jaylin Lane- 79.9 (46)
4. RT Parker Clements- 75.8 (66)
5. C Caleb Witta- 75.0 (6)
6. RB Bhayshul Tuten- 71.9 (44)
7. RG Kaden Moore-70.7 (66)
8. LT Johnny Garrett- 67.1 (70)
9. TE Ja'Ricious Hairston- 66.1 (7)
10. WR Stephen Gosnell- 65.1 (36)
11. WR Ali Jennings- 64.8 (26)
12. WR Da'Quan Felton- 64.7- (43)
13. LG Griffin Dugaan- 64.4 (6)
14. WR Chance FItzgerald- 64.1 (13)
15. C Braelin Moore- 62.2 (72)
16. RT Montavious Cunningham- 60.9 (12)
17. TE Zeke Wimbush- 60.7 (6)
18. RB Malachi Thomas- 60.6 (21)
19. LG Bob Schick- 60.6 (26)
20. QB William Watson- 60.4 (6)
21. RB P. J Prioleau- 60.4 (4)
22. LT Xavier Chaplin- 60.0 (2)
23. TE Cole Reemsnyder- 60.0 (1)
24. LT Hannes Hammer- 59.9 (6)
25. HB Jeremiah Coney- 59.0 (9)
26. TE Harrison Sain German- 58.5 (18)
27. QB Collin Schlee- 57.6 (11)
28. WR Takye Heath-55.6 (12)
29. LG Layth Ghannam- 53.1 (46)
30. WR Aden Greene- 49.9 (4)
31. TE Benji Gosnell- 43.9 (52)