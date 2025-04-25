All Hokies

LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs Duke Game One Score

How are the Hokies doing against the Blue Devils?

Connor Mardian

Virginia Tech Athletics

The Virginia Tech Hokies 26-15 (10-11) are set to embark on a series against the Duke Blue Devils 28-14 (12-9). For Virginia Tech, this is a massive series ahead. If the Hokies can take down a Duke side that sits with a strong 23-6 home record, then the Hokies would take a massive step forward in their progression through the season.

Virginia Tech Lineup

First Inning

Both sides go through the order without providing any threat, a total of four strikeouts, score reads 0-0.

Connor Mardian
