2025 ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket: Seeding, Matchups, Dates, and Times Officially Set For Next Week
Virginia Tech is going to be limping into the ACC Tournament next week. The Hokies lost a series to rival Virginia this weekend and now face an uphill battle to find themselves back in contention for an NCAA Tournament spot.
The Hokies are going to start the tournament by facing Stanford, a team they have not faced this season. If they can beat the Cardinal, they would face No. 5 seed Clemson on Wednesday. It is likely going to take a deep run for the Hokies to have any shot of making the big tournament, but let's see what happens.
Here is the full bracket for next week:
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal (9:00 a.m. E.T.)
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 15 Boston College (9:00 p.m. ET)
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs No.8 Wake Forest (9:00 a.m. ET)
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs No. 5 Clemson (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs No. 7 Duke (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs No. 6 Virginia (9:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs No. 1 Georgia Tech (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs No. 4 NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)