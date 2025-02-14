2025 Virginia Tech Baseball Preview: Schedule, Roster, Season Outlook & More
Virginia Tech is entering an important year for the development of their baseball program. The Hokies were picked 12th in the ACC Preseason Poll, only ahead of Cal, Pitt, Notre Dame, and Boston College. John Szefc lost multiple impact players like Justin Herbstman to Rutgers and Griffin Green to Wake Forest.
Here's a full breakdown of every aspect of the Hokies' 2025 baseball season.
Virginia Tech 2025 Baseball Schedule
Feb. 14, Feb. 14, Feb. 16 - Home vs Bucknell
Feb. 18 - Home vs East Tennessee State
Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Feb. 23 - Home vs UNC Greensboro
Feb. 25 - Away vs James Madison
Feb. 28 - vs Indiana State at the Keith LeClair Classic
Mar. 1 - vs Kent State at the Keith LeClair Classic
Mar. 2 - vs East Carolina at the Keith LeClair Classic
Mar. 4, Mar. 5 - Home vs Norfolk State
Mar. 7, Mar. 8, Mar. 9 - Home vs Georgia Tech
Mar. 11 - Home vs James Madison
Mar. 14, Mar. 15, Mar. 16 - Away vs NC State
Mar. 18 - Home vs VCU
Mar. 21, Mar. 22, Mar. 23 - Home vs Louisville
Mar. 25 - Away vs Radford
Mar. 28, Mar. 29, Mar. 30 - Away vs Wake Forest
Apr. 1 - Home vs Radford
Apr. 4, Apr. 5, Apr. 6 - Away vs Notre Dame
Apr. 9 - Home vs Troy
Apr. 11, Apr. 12, Apr. 13 - Home vs Florida State
Apr. 15 - Away vs East Tennessee State
Apr. 18, Apr. 19, Apr. 20 - Home vs North Carolina
Apr. 22 - Away vs VCU
Apr. 25, Apr. 26, Apr. 27 - Away vs Duke
Apr. 29 - Home vs Liberty
May. 2, May. 3, May. 4 - Away vs Pitt
May. 7 - Away vs Liberty
May. 10, May. 11 - Home vs Mercer
May. 13 - Home vs Marshall
May. 15, May. 16, May. 17 - Home vs Virginia (Smithfield Commonwealth Clash)
Virginia Tech 2025 Baseball Roster Breakdown
Pitchers (23)
Luke Craytor - RHP, 6-foot-5, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Transfer from Lafayette. Didn't really standout in a lackluster pitching room with a 8.42 ERA in 2024. Brings high upside with a fastball that tops out at 96. Has a sinker and slider as well, could use a more diverse arsenal.
Preston Crowl - RHP, 6-foot, 2nd year at Virginia Tech
Crowl returns after a solid freshman year at Va. Tech. Per Virginia Tech Athletics: "Appeared in 15 games … Posted a 5.82 ERA … Struck out 20 batters through 17.0 innings … Pitched 2.0 innings against Georgia Tech and recorded three strikeouts on April 13, 2024 … Recorded three strikeouts across 1.1 innings against Marist on March 12, 2024."
Brendan Cowen - LHP, 6-foot-4, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Cowen, the freshman, is a low-slot guy who generates plenty of whiff on his change-up. Fastball tops out just below 90, but his stuff is nasty. Threw a perfect game during a Perfect Game event (6 IP, 6Ks).
Griffin Stieg - RHP, 6-foot-4, 3rd year at Virginia Tech
Stieg was an important player to retain from the transfer portal. Griffin had the lowest 2024 ERA of returning starters with a 4.70 season ERA. He also had the second-highest amount of innings thrown from any pitcher.
Mathieu Curtis - RHP, 6-foot-5, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Curtis transferred in from USC Upstate. Curtis's 2024 statistics at USC Upstate, per Virginia Tech Athletics: "Appeared in 17 games and made 15 starts … Posted a 6.04 ERA and 5-2 record … Struck out 57 batters through 67.0 innings … Pitched 7.0 innings against Canisius and recorded seven strikeouts on Feb. 24, 2024 … Struck out eight batters across 5.2 innings against Winthrop on April 7, 2024."
Tucker Swails - RHP, 5-foot-11, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Swails compared himself to Max Scherzer in a Triumph NIL interview after recording over 300 strikeouts at the high school level. He's one of the best high school prospects in Virginia, and he brings a tough low-slot rightrecording-handed look to the mound.
Andrew Sentlinger - RHP, 6-foot-2, 3rd year at Virginia Tech
Sentlinger appeared in 22 games in his freshman year, but only 9 last year. He posted a 4.10 ERA in 2023 through 26.1 innings.
Madden Clement - LHP, 6-foot-3, 2nd year at Virginia Tech
Clement was solid for the Hokies in 2024, striking out 23 batters through 21.0 innings. Only pitched one conference inning, but had solid performances against Liberty and NC A&T.
Marcel Kulik - RHP, 6-foot, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Kulik has a high-spin slider with plenty of movement as he pitched multiple dominant outings in his senior year. Uses his stature to his advantage and generates plenty of chase.
Cade Drohan - RHP, 6-foot-3, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Drohan is transferring in from Indian River State, where he started 13 games in 2024. He posted a 3.92 ERA through 62.0 innings at the JUCO level. Indian River State is one of the most-respected baseball junior colleges.
Chase Swift - LHP, 5-foot-11, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Swift has been committed to Virginia Tech since 2021. Per Swift's Twitter account, his fastball has now touched low-90s. Throws a change-up with high RPMs.
Jacob Exum - RHP, 6-foot-4, 3rd year at Virginia Tech
Exum recorded a 3.65 ERA out of the bullpen in 2024, he logged 28 strikeouts in 29.0 innings in 2023. He's logged two saves in his first two seasons as a Hokie.
Jake Marciano - LHP, 6-foot-3, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Marciano will be in the mix for some starts in his freshman year. He was ranked in Prep Baseball's top ten players in 2024. Long stride.
Brendan Yagesh - LHP, 6-foot-3, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Yagesh is a high-impact transfer from Mount St. Mary's. 2024 stats, per Virginia Tech Athletics: "Appeared in 15 games, making eight starts … Posted a 3.26 ERA … Recorded 69 strikeouts across 66.1 innings … Struck out eight batters across 5.0 innings against ST. Bonaventure on March 15 … Pitched 7.0 innings against Iona o April 26, striking out eight batters."
Cameron LeJeune - RHP, 6-foot-4, 1st year at Virginia Tech
LeJeune is a big transfer get for the Hokies. He could fit a lot of roles for the Hokies and he had strong performances against Arkansas and Texas A&M. Full writeup on LeJeune's transfer here.
Grant Manning - RHP, 6-foot-6, 2nd year at Virginia Tech
Manning is among one of the players that John Szefc highlighted as a pitcher in the mix for starts in 2025. Manning transferred in from Chapman before last season and recorded a 5.91 ERA with a 10.8 K/9.
Ryan Pugh - RHP, 6-foot, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Pugh has a strong curveball and he earned All-State honors in his senior year. He was a part of a combined no-hitter, high slot with a fastball that can top off in the low-mid-90s.
Josh Berzonski - LHP, 5-foot-10, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Berzonski is one of the highest-rated Division Three transfers. He was a D3 All-American with a 1.7 ERA. Big get for the Hokies.
Jackson Runyon - RHP, 6-foot-2, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Runyon is the son of former Virginia Tech and Kansas City Royals Pitcher Chip Runyon. Jackson was supposedly in the class of 2024, but he may have re-classed to 2025. Aggressive curveball with quick hip movement.
Logan Eisenreich - RHP, 6-foot-4, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Eisenreich is the other freshman, alongside Jake Marciano, who is in the mix in the starting rotation. Fastball can top out in the low to mid-90s.
Brett Renfrow - RHP, 6-foot-3, 2nd year at Virginia Tech
Renfrow will start first game for the Hokies against Radford, and deservedly so. Rentrow pitched the most innings of any player in 2024, and he still recorded a 4.92 ERA.
Luke Jackman - RHP, 6-foot, 4th year at Virginia Tech
Jackman redshirted in 2024 and 2022 and appeared in four games in 2023. He had eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
Parker Sweeney - LHP, 6-foot, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Sweeney could honestly be listed at both pitcher and outfielder. He's been tuning up both sides of his game and he can play both at Virginia Tech, as the Virginia Tech Athletics page lists him as a two-way player, not a pitcher.
Catchers (4)
Anderson French - L/R, 6-foot-5, 1st year at Virginia Tech
French battled MLB Draft rumors to come to Virginia Tech and hopefully improve his draft stock. A breakdown of French, courtesy of MiLB.com:
"French’s skillset is all about power in terms of his arm and his bat. He does check off a coveted box in being a left-handed-hitting backstop, one with tremendous raw power, which was on display over the summer at events like the Area Code Games. He’s an aggressive hitter with a long swing, and there are concerns about his ability to hit enough to tap into that power consistently at the next level."
Luca Perriello - S/R, 6-foot, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Perriello is one of those players that has natural pop off of the swing. Incredible bat speed, and could fight for some playing time in a very strong catcher group for Virginia Tech.
Henry Cooke - R/R, 6-foot-3, 3rd year at Virginia Tech
Cooke is the name to beat at the catcher position. He hit for a .296 batting average in both of the last two years. He started 43 games for the Hokies in 2024, with 9 home runs and a .410 OBP.
David McCann - L/R, 6-foot, 2nd year at Virginia Tech
When I say the catcher room is stacked, it is completely stacked. McCann made 29 for the Hokies in 2024, primarily as the designated hitter. McCann slugged .574 through 115 at-bats and tied Henry Cooke with 9 home runs.
Infielders (9)
Garrett Michel - L/R, 6-foot, 3rd year at Virginia Tech
Michel has started 60 games over two years at Virginia Tech. Michel should be back at first base this year after recovering from an injury in 2023.
Jack Harley - L/R, 6-foot, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Harley, the high school prospect from New Jersey, has a super controllable swing with a high power upside. Primarily a third baseman.
Clay Grady - R/R, 5-foot-9, 3rd year at Virginia Tech
Grady, a middle infielder, has played in 100 games over two years for Virginia Tech. Prototypical contact hitter with a high fielding percentage.
Jared Davis - R/R, 5-foot-9, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Davis had a .417 OBP at Florida SouthWestern State last year with 37 stolen bases and 5 home runs. Can play any infield position and can play in the outfield.
Ethan Gibson - R/R, 6-foot, 2nd year at Virginia Tech
Primarily played at first base and shortstop last year at Virginia Tech with a 1.000 fielding percentage. Drew nine walks and one HBP, posting a .351 on-base percentage
Hudson Lutterman - R/R, 5-foot-10, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Lutterman has the clutch gene. Hudson has shown flashes of a really solid glove at shortstop, and he has enough pop to send it over the fence whenever.
Ryder Kirtley - R/R, 6-foot, 1st year at Virginia Tech
The PBR Ohio D1 Position Player of the Year is a big addition for the Hokies. According to Troy High School's social media page, Kirtley had a slash line of .476/.603/.929. Yes, you read that correctly, a .929 slugging percentage. Also had a solid glove at shortstop.
David Lewis - R/R, 6-foot-2, 1st year at Virginia Tech
The transfer from North Greenville batted .390 through 205 at-bats in 2024 with 24 home runs and a 1.329 OPS.
Jake Slade - R/R, 6-foot-4, 2nd year at Virginia Tech
There's not much to go off of, but Slade showed flashes at the plate with limited at bats in 2024. Slade had a 1.077 slugging percentage with two home runs in 13 at-bats.
Outfielders (8)
Nick Locurto - R/R, 6-foot, 2nd year at Virginia Tech
Locurto made a few starts in 2024, one in right field, one in left, and one as the DH. He slugged .533 through 15 at-bats and was errorless in the field.
Treyson Hughes - L/R, 6-foot-3, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Coach John Szefc made a splash in the transfer portal when he added Hughes from Ole Miss. He appeared in 50 games for Ole Miss and made 47 appearances in right field. He had a 1.107 OPS in 2023 at Mercer.
Cam Pittman - L/L, 5-foot-10, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Pittman broke out at Radford last year, posting a .956 OPS in 48 games. Radford is a solid center fielder with a .989 fielding percentage in 2024.
Grant Hunter - R/R, 5-foot-11, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Hunter had an extremely high exit velocity in high school. He has ridiculous pop off of the bat. Here's a clip of a deep home run by Hunter.
Jackson Cherry - L/R, 5-foot-11, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Cherry had a 1.000 fielding percentage through two years at Mercer. He also had an OPS over 1.000 in 2024 with 18 home runs.
Mycah Jordan - R/R, 5-foot-10, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Jordan is a pure athlete. He posted a 555 pound squat last fall. Jordan was a three-sport ahlete in high school and he brings a high OBP with crushing speed and power potential.
Ben Watson - L/L, 5-foot-11, 2nd year at Virginia Tech
To put it simply, Watson put the ACC on notice in 2024. He batted .419 through 222 at-bats, and he led the team in every major hitting percentage besides slugging in 2024.
Micah Matthews - R/R, 6-foot-2, 1st year at Virginia Tech
Matthews received a 9.5 PG Grade and he's one of the highest-touted baseball and football prospects in the class of 2025. He ran a 6.42 60-yard dash and showed a lot of pop in high school. Big get for John Szefc and Brent Pry.
Utility Players (2)
Sam Tackett - R/R, 6-foot, 5th year at Virginia Tech
Tackett drew 18 walks in just 114 plate appearances in 2024. He's played at first base, in the outfield, and even at DH. Big sendoff on the way for a lifelong Hokie in 2025.
Matt Westley - R/L, 6-foot-1, 2nd year at Virginia Tech
Westley is another one of those players that didn't get to play much in 2024. He posted a .286 on-base percentage and logged one hit in seven games.
Virginia Tech 2025 Baseball Season Outlook
The ACC is tough. Although most ACC baseball experts don't project Virginia Tech to be among the top teams in the conference, I see the pieces that could come together to make for a really solid season. First off, there has to be some consistency in the starting rotation. Whether it's similar to A.J. Hinch's "pitching chaos" with the Tigers in 2024, or a simple rotation, something has to give in the starting rotation. Secondly, the Hokies have to stay healthy. Virginia Tech's lineup is extremely solid if they are able to trot the same guys out their on a game-to-game basis. Finally, Virginia Tech can't lose too many non-conference games. The ACC is strong, so if they can show that they can dominate their out-of-conference opponents, and contend against teams in the ACC, they'll make it to the NCAA Tournament.
