2025 Virginia Tech Baseball Preview: Schedule, Roster, Season Outlook & More

5-foot-11, 200-pound Division III #PennStateHarrisburg soph LHP transfer Josh Berzonski announces his commitment to @HokiesBaseball.



Berzonski was a D3 first-team All-American after going 6-2, 1.70, 4 SV with 63 K in 47.2 IP over 17 appearances. He had 0.78 WHIP (27 H, 10 BB). pic.twitter.com/OyBuov6d67