ACC Softball: Hokies Will Be The No. 3 Seed In This Week's ACC Softball Championships

Can Virginia Tech find a way to win this year's ACC Tournament Championship?

Jackson Caudell

Virginia Tech Softball will be the No. 3 seed in the ACC Championships This Week
Virginia Tech Softball will be the No. 3 seed in the ACC Championships This Week

The seedings and the matchups are set for this week's ACC Championships. While the regular season wraps up today, everything is set for the upcoming week.

Virginia Tech is hoping to avoid being swept by Florida State today, but they are locked into the No. 3 seed in the ACC Championships. The Hokies have been one of the best teams in the conference this season and are going to have a chance to take home the trophy. Florida State, Clemson, and Duke are the other top four seeds in this week's championships. The Hokies are going to face the winner of North Carolina/Notre Dame, which will take place this Wednesday night.

2025 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Wednesday, May 7
Game 1: #8 Georgia Tech vs. #9 California | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 2: #5 Stanford vs. #12 Pitt | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 3: #7 Virginia vs. #10 Louisville | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 4: #6 North Carolina vs. #11 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Thursday, May 8
Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN
Game 6: #4 Duke vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN
Game 7: #2 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN
Game 8: #3 Virginia Tech vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, May 9
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, May 10
Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jackson Caudell
