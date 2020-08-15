2021 3-Star Texas Offensive Lineman Canon Boone Commits to Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech Hokies added to the 2021 recruiting class on Saturday with the third offensive lineman commitment of the cycle.

The Hokies earned the pledge of 2021 3-star Texas offensive lineman Canon Boone, who picked Virginia Tech over Mississippi State, Colorado, and the Naval Academy.

Much like the recruitment of 3-star Texas wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton last month, the Hokies edged out Mississippi State for the pledge of Boone, who joins Lofton as the second prospect to commit to Tech out of the state of Texas.

Virginia Tech's recruitment of Boone began earlier this year, with the Hokies' official offer coming in late February. Boone remained in contact with the Virginia Tech coaching staff throughout the spring, but his recruitment with the Hokies really began gaining steam over the last two months, as offensive line coach Vance Vice ensured that Boone knew he was a priority recruit for Tech's offensive line of the future.

The 6'4", 280 lbs. Boone likely slots in as an offensive tackle at the collegiate level for Virginia Tech, bringing size, speed, and athleticism to the exterior offensive line. Boone was pegged as the 144th-rated prospect out of the football-rich state of Texas, and is noted as the 86th-rated offensive tackle in the Class of 2021, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Boone joins German product Danijel Miletic and Tennessee prospect Bryce Goodner as the third lineman in the recruiting class for the Hokies. Boone is also the second consecutive commitment on the offensive line, following Goodner's pledge to the Hokies on August 3rd.

Tech now has 19 total verbal commitments for the Class of 2021.