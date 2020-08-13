2021 3-Star Texas Offensive Lineman Canon Boone Expected to Announce College Decision This Weekend

2021 3-star Texas offensive lineman Canon Boone is expected to announce his college commitment decision this Saturday, August 15th, All Hokies has learned.

Boone, who is the 145th-ranked prospect in the state of Texas and the 86th-ranked offensive tackle nationally per the 247Sports composite, is down to Virginia Tech, Colorado, Mississippi State, and the Naval Academy for his commitment.

The recruitment of Boone by the Virginia Tech coaching staff started to heat up over the last couple of months, with the Hokies emerging as a strong contender for the 6'4" 280 lbs. tackle prospect.

After adding German offensive lineman Danijel Miletic in early June and Tennessee lineman Bryce Goodner on August 3rd, the Hokies have been searching for at least two to three more offensive linemen this cycle. Boone would add another intriguing option at tackle for Tech for 2021.

A commitment from Boone would also be another feather in the cap of Virginia Tech's Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Beau Davidson, who has been working hard in the state of Texas to establish a secondary recruiting pipeline to Blacksburg.

Boone would be the second prospect from Texas to commit the Hokies in the last three weeks, joining 3-star Fort Worth wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton, who pledged Tech on July 23rd.

It's a bit ironic that Virginia Tech is once again locked in a recruiting battle with Mississippi State, who pushed hard for Lofton's commitment back in July. Both Justin Fuente and new Bulldogs coach Mike Leach are looking to establish recruiting momentum with similar prospects out of the state of Texas.

Can the Hokies once again close over a school from the SEC?

We should know the answer this weekend.