2021 3-Star DB Shawn Asbury II Commits to Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

Shawn Asbury II, a 3-star safety from Stafford, Va committed to Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon as the 12th commitment of the recruiting class for the Hokies.

Asbury II, a hybrid safety-corner prospect, was high on Virginia Tech's radar, which became even more apparent since his offer last week.

Asbury II began his career at North Stafford High School as a cornerback, and quickly evolved as a safety throughout his high school career. Asbury II was originally rated as a safety prospect by 247 Sports, but was then re-classified as a cornerback, which led to a ratings jump by one of the top recruiting outlets in the nation.

Asbury II is now rated with an 84.0 mark by 247 Sports in-house ratings, and as an .8255 by 247's composite rankings as a cornerback. He is the 37th-rated prospect per 247's ratings and the 52nd-rated prospect per the composite rankings.

Asbury II brings versatility to the Virginia Tech defense that should be welcomed by new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who pursued Asbury II and was the coach who offered the 3-star prospect.

His versatility and ability to play multiple positions in the back end of the secondary should bode well for the Hokies in the future. 

"I'm looking forward to getting started," Asbury II told AllHokies.com. Asbury II, who grew up a VT fan his whole life, feels fortunate to get the opportunity to play for the Hokies.

"The offer meant a lot to me because it shows my home state school really believed in me," Asbury II told AllHokies.com.

The versatile senior, who has a lot to prove heading into his senior year in high school, should be a boon to the defense once he arrives on campus.

