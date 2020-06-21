2021 3-star defensive back Shawn Asbury II of North Stafford High School in Stafford, Virginia announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon

Asbury II, a 3-star prospect, is the 52nd-ranked prospect in the class of 2021 per the 247 Sports composite rankings.

"Once VT offered me, I was ready to make my decision," Asbury II told AllHokies.com on Sunday afternoon.

"I grew up a VT fan. Being from the state of Virginia, I idolized Michael Vick and watched him growing up. Once I got the scholarship offer, I immediately knew that this was the place for me."

It was clear Virginia Tech's coaching staff had a pretty big influence on Asbury II leading up to his decision.

"Coach Hamilton and Coach Smith definitely had a big influence on my decision. Coach Smith knew my trainer, which helped the process quite a bit," Asbury II told AllHokies.com.



"It was nice knowing that those two coaches wanted me to be in Blacksburg and join something special."

Asbury II didn't only hear from the coaching staff. He heard from other 2021 commitments as well.

"Yeah Mattheus Carroll (3-star defensive end commit) reached out to me this week. We talked for a while and discussed what it would be like to build something special in Blacksburg. He's definitely had an influence in my commitment," Asbury II told AllHokies.com.

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente also made a point to reach out to Asbury II as his commitment date drew closer.

"Coach Fuente reached out to me earlier this week when Tech offered me the scholarship," Asbury II told AllHokies.com.

"I'm expecting to talk to him again this afternoon after I announce my commitment, but he's been really supportive of me, just like the entire coaching staff," Asbury II said.

Asbury II brings a good amount of versatility to the defense, and should provide Virginia Tech a viable option at safety, corner, or in the nickel, when he arrives on campus next year.

As the 12th commitment in the class, Asbury II adds another piece to a strong future for the Virginia Tech defense.