2021 4-Star Virginia Tech Target Tyleik Williams is an SI All-American Candidate

2021 4-star Virginia defensive tackle prospect Tyleik Williams has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list.

Williams, who plays for Unity Reed High School (formerly Stonewall Jackson) is one of the top defensive line prospects in the country for the Class of 2021, and is one of Virginia Tech's top in-state targets on the recruiting board. He's rated as the 4th-best prospect in Virginia for 2021, and the 10th-best defensive tackle in the nation, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Hokies have landed several players out of Unity Reed High School in the past, including defensive backs Greg Stroman and Reggie Floyd, as well as defensive tackle Tim Settle, among others.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups. SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. This process began this past week, as the top 10 quarterbacks were unveiled by SI All-American. This week, SI All-American continued its series, as the top 10 offensive linemen were revealed.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Prospect: Tyleik Williams

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 315 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Florida, Duke, Arizona State, Michigan State, West Virginia and USC, among others.

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Thick and stout frame with big arms and shoulders. Sturdy midsection/waist and hips with big thighs and calves.

Athleticism: Jumped nearly 30 inches and posted a 4.59 shuttle time as a junior. Shows to be a quicker than fast trench player with a sound get-off inside. Possesses gap-penetrating ability to punch through seams. Has solid strength at the point and flashes an ability to anchor some.

Instincts: Insertive to combat playside pulls. Solid eye discipline with good mesh-point vision versus run. Is capable of cornering flat when he rips to get upper-body rotation to flip his hips to ball. Occasionally stutters at the snap to alter set points and punch timing of blockers. Is active with his mitts after entry points. Uses solid leap timing to disrupt passing lanes at the line.

Polish: Play in and out, as he’s lined up at 0, 1, 3 and 4i/5-technique in various fronts. Mainly uses a 2-hand swipe, and also a swim, stutter-and-go and power. Initial interior snap quickness compensates for average backside block awareness. Has some tightness in hips during chase phase, as he needs an extra step to corner and finish at times. Needs to improve his bull and speed-to-power technique as a pass-rusher.

Bottom Line: Williams has the ability to cause problems in A and B gaps for an offense in the trenches thanks to his quickness. He gets off quickly and is conscious of his hands while locating the ball in a hurry. He plays inside and on the edges, but he projects as an interior defensive lineman at the next level. Williams can play the 1 or 3-technique in a 4-man even front, though he has potential to be a “new school” 0-technique in an odd front.