2021 Priority Defensive Back Target Shawn Asbury II to Announce College Decision on Sunday

Virginia Tech extended an offer to 2021 3-star defensive back Shawn Asbury II earlier this week, and it appears the Stafford, Virginia product is prepared to make his college decision.

Asbury II, a 5'10", 170 lbs. rising senior, has versatility in the defensive backfield, showing an ability to play both cornerback and safety at the high school level.

Asbury II has received offers from several FBS schools, including Pittsburgh, Army, Navy, and UCONN, among others. The offer to UCONN came on Friday afternoon, a day after Asbury II received a scholarship opportunity with the Hokies.

After receiving the offer from defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, it was clear Virginia Tech was very high on Asbury II's list.

"Living in Virginia my whole life, I definitely grew up a VT fan," Asbury II told AllHokies.com on Friday.

"This offer means a lot to me because it shows my home state school really believes in me," Asbury II continued.

Virginia Tech had been talking to Asbury II for a while, and it was clear that once the Hokies offered, they became the likely favorite to land him.

Given that he is moving quickly to make a collegiate decision following the Virginia Tech offer, the Hokies should feel good about their chances heading into tomorrow's decision from Asbury II.

However, Pittsburgh has also been in on Asbury II for a while and is high on his potential in the back-end of their defense. As such, Pitt is a likely landing spot should he decide not to come to Blacksburg.

Asbury II is the 52nd-rated prospect in Virginia per 247's composite rankings, earning a .8255 rating.