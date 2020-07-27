AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

2021 Virginia Tech Defensive End Target Landyn Watson is an SI All-American Candidate

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Hutto, Texas defensive end Landyn Watson is an SI All-American candidate.

Watson, who is the 56th-ranked player in Texas and the 28th-ranked weak-side defensive end nationally in the 2021 class, received heavy interest from Virginia Tech early in the recruiting cycle, and has remained in contact with the Hokies throughout his recruitment.

Watson would provide Virginia Tech with an instant impact player at defensive end should he eventually join the Hokies, as he has the size, skill, and athleticism necessary to play in Justin Hamilton's system on the defensive line.

It will be interesting to see where the Hokies stack up with other schools who are in on Watson's recruitment. No decision timetable has been determined for Watson's commitment at this time.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups. SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. This process began this past week, as the top 10 quarterbacks were unveiled by SI All-American. This week, SI All-American continued its series, as the top 10 offensive linemen were revealed.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Prospect: Landyn Watson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Hutto (Texas)

Schools of Interest: Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Baylor, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Penn State, Arkansas, TCU, Florida State, and Arizona State

Projected Position: On-Ball Linebacker

Frame: Broad shoulders and wide chest. Average definition. Thick lower half with wide hips and bubble.

Athleticism: Displays substantially better snap quickness when standing up in 2-point. Solid hip flexibility when clearing entry points as a pass-rusher. Adequate punch at the point of attack to set an edge versus tight ends. Good range to hunt and chases with good quickness to close and finish. Can finish with above-average thump.

Instincts: Can find ball quickly when he’s a play-side defender after the snap. Flashes some ability to skinny through double-team creases. Is alert to get his mitts up to disrupt passing lanes when rushing. Becomes a better player in 2-point stance and shows good speed-to-power potential.

Polish: Mainly plays left 4i, 5 and 6-technique from 4-point stance in a defense that mixes 3-man and 4-man fronts. However, pass-rush arsenal is raw and limited as a while, though occasionally flashes a stutter-and-go, chop, rip and 2-hand swipe. Is late at the snap routinely and has inconsistent play strength. Chop needs to be more violent and has limited cornering ability when squeezing to passers. Surrenders outside leverage versus the run.

Bottom Line: Watson has a good motor and linear closing speed to finish on ball carriers when he has space. While he plays in a 4-point stance currently, he’s better when he can stand up on the edge. Watson projects best as a stand-up on-ball linebacker in a collegiate defense.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Virginia Tech linebacker target Jordan Poole is an SI All-American candidate

Poole, who is down to Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and NC State, is expected to announce his commitment decision sometime in the near future

Mike McDaniel

2021 Virginia Tech defensive tackle target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is an SI All-American candidate

Ingram-Dawkins, who is one of the top defensive tackles in the country, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson is an SI All-American candidate

Johnson, a 2021 Virginia Tech commit, has made the SI All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

2021 Virginia Tech commit Nykelius Johnson to enroll early at Virginia Tech

Johnson, a 3-star athlete from South Carolina, will move to Blacksburg in January

Mike McDaniel

Who would Virginia Tech's replacement stars be in a spring season?

If the college football season gets pushed to spring, who could be the major contributors for Virginia Tech football?

Stephen Newman

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker named to Maxwell Award watch list

Hooker, who had an impressive second half of the season a year ago, is receiving high praise entering the new year

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech's Rayshard Ashby and Caleb Farley named to Athlon's Preseason All-American Team

The accolades continue to roll in for two of Virginia Tech's best players in Ashby and Farley

Bryan Manning

Report: ACC Evaluating 10-game conference football schedule with one non-conference game

As conferences navigate potential scheduling this fall, another option has emerged for the ACC

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech specialists Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson named to the Ray Guy and Lou Groza Award watch lists

The Hokies landed two more players on preseason watch lists, as Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson were recognized as two of the best specialists in college football

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 3-star Texas wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton

Lofton, who named Virginia Tech to his Top 8 in early June, is the second commitment of the week for the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92