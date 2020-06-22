AllHokies
2022 3-Star Florida Defensive Back James Monds III Discusses His Offer with the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

When Virginia Tech extended a scholarship offer to rising junior defensive back James Monds III last month, the coaching staff was hoping to get in early on a player who they believe is just scratching the surface in regard to his potential.

Monds III, a 5'10" 170 lbs. defensive back prospect from Fort Pierce, Florida, already boasts over 30 offers as he heads into his junior year of high school. To date, schools such as Miami, Michigan State, Tennessee, Arizona, and others have offered this talented defensive back.

With that offer list and what he shows on film, Monds III has all the makings of a player who will certainly receive a ratings bump or two over the next couple of seasons prior to committing to play college football.

While he's currently rated as a mid-tier 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, it is likely he has a 4-star ceiling by the time he puts pen to paper and commits as part of the Class of 2022.

"Their pitch was pretty simple. They talked about how much they liked my game on film and how they planned to use me on defense. It's early in my process, so it was great they reached out and offered me so early," Monds III told AllHokies.com. 

In addition to his talents as a football player, Monds III boasts a 4.3 GPA at Fort Pierce High School. 

"They know academics are really important to me, so they talked to me about the great programs they have and the opportunities I'll have after football with a degree from Virginia Tech," Monds III told AllHokies.com.

When asked about a potential visit, Monds III said that he definitely wants to see campus once the extended recruiting dead period ends.

"I'm going to try to visit once everything is over with the Coronavirus and the recruiting dead period. Coach Trickett wants to get me up for a visit to meet the coaching staff as soon as we can." 

While it certainly is early in the recruitment of Monds III, it is clear the Hokies have already found a player high on their priority list for the Class of 2022.

