After Landing Georgia's Malachi Thomas Last Week, Could Georgia DE Cole Nelson Be Next?

Virginia Tech continued its hot July on the recruiting trail by landing two more commitments last week in Texas wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton and Georgia running back Malachi Thomas.

Both Lofton and Thomas represented the first commits to join the Hokies from their respective states. While Virginia Tech held commitments from 4-star Texas quarterback Dematrius Davis and 4-star Texas wide receiver Latrell Neville earlier in the cycle, both players have since chosen to play college football elsewhere, with Davis pledging Auburn and Neville choosing Nebraska. Thomas, meanwhile, is truly the first Georgia product to join the Hokies for 2021.

While Thomas is the only Georgia prospect to commit to Virginia Tech thus far, he may not be alone for long. The Hokies have been in contact with another prospect from the Peach State in 3-star Alpharetta, Georgia defensive end Cole Nelson.

Nelson, who is nearing a college commitment decision, is being pursued by Virginia Tech, Indiana, Illinois, and Boston College among others.

Standing at 6'3", 230 lbs., Nelson is similar in stature to current 2021 Hokies commit Mattheus Carroll - who is 6'3", 220 lbs.

It is clear that big, athletic defensive ends in that mold are what first-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, as well as assistants Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp, are looking for as the Hokies move forward into a new era on defense. Nelson seems like the perfect fit to pair with Carroll to form a dynamic tandem in the 2021 class.

Now comes the real question - can the coaching staff close on Nelson?

Time will tell, but expect a decision from the 3-star defensive end in the near future.