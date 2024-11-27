BREAKING: 2026 Four-Star Quarterback Peyton Falzone Decommits From Virginia Tech
Peyton Falzone, a four-star quarterback from Pennsylvania, has de-committed from the Virginia Tech football program after committing in the summer of 2024.
Falzone, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound gunslinger from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, is 247Sports’ sixteenth-ranked quarterback in the 2026 class. The decommitment from Falzone arrives after Virginia Tech has underperformed their preseason expectations. The Hokies currently stand at 5-6, with no chance to go over their preseason win total.
Falzone released a statement Wednesday evening regarding his decommitment:
“From day one, my family and I were treated with love and respect by the entire staff at Virginia Tech. I am deeply thankful to Coach Pry, Coach Bowen, and everyone in the the Hokie family who believed in me and supported my development I'll always have great respect and love for Blacksburg and the Hokies.
Reflecting on discussions with my family, I felt it was necessary to make this change. It didn't feel right to be visiting other schools while being locked in with Virginia Tech. I owe it to myself, my family, and the schools recruiting me to be fully invested in every opportunity I receive during this important time.
Reopening my recruitment, I am eager to embrace the next steps in this journey. I'm looking forward to working hard this offseason, not only to continue growing as a quarterback but also as a teammate and leader. This new chapter is an opportunity to grow, and I'm excited for what lies ahead.”
Even after his commitment to the Hokies, Falzone has been heavily recruited by other top college football programs. He has visited Ohio State and Penn State while committed to Virginia Tech, and he is scheduled to visit Iowa this weekend.
He was the lone commitment in Virginia Tech’s 2026 recruiting class, now the Hokies are left with a clean slate to start the new recruiting cycle.
