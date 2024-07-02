BREAKING: Virginia Tech Lands Major 2025 Four Star Basketball Target Christian Gurdak
Virginia Tech Basketball landed its second commitment in the 2025 class with the addition of four-star center Christian Gurdak. Gurdak (6'9 259 LBS) had predictions to land with the Hokies on the 247Sports Crystal Ball but the Hokies closed the deal today by adding him.
On 247Sports, Gurdak is the No. 98 player in the country for the 2025 class, the No. 12 center in the country, and the No. 4 player in Washington D.C. He plays at Gonzaga High School in D.C and also had offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Iowa, and Maryland. Gurdak took official visits to Virginia Tech and Notre Dame in the month of June. Before his commitment today, Virginia Tech's 2025 class was ranked as the No. 24 class in the country and 7th in the ACC behind Georgia Tech, Florida State, Syracuse, Cal, NC State, and Clemson. Gurdak now joins forward Sin'Cere Jones as the members of the Hokies 2025 class.
With his commitment today, Virginia Tech should be able to jump into the top 20 of the recruiting rankings nationally. This has the makings of a strong class and the addition of Gurdak strengthens it considerably. Let's see what happens the rest of the way on the recruiting trail for the Hokies. Virginia Tech finished with the No. 33 overall class in 2024 according to 247Sports, but this class could be higher than that.