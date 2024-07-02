BREAKING: Virginia Tech Lands Major 2025 Four Star Basketball Target Christian Gurdak

BREAKING: 4⭐️ 2025 C Christian Gurdak has committed to Virginia Tech



The 6’9 259 lb. center from Washington, D.C. chose the #Hokies over Notre Dame



No. 98 in Top247 & No. 4 player in DC per @247Sports



“It was just a great feeling.”



