Virginia Tech made in-roads in the state of New Jersey with its 2021 class earlier this month when the Hokies landed 3-star quarterback Tahj Bullock from St. Peters Prep in Jersey City.

Bullock was a significant addition to the recruiting class for the Hokies, as the staff was left looking for a quarterback following the decommitment of 4-star Texas prospect Dematrius Davis earlier in the cycle.

While Bullock's commitment was significant to begin with due to his stature and playmaking ability at quarterback, it was also important to the recruitment of another highly-regarded prospect from New Jersey in 4-star running back Audric Estime.

At 6'1", 215 lbs., Estime brings size, speed, and electricity to the running back position that would be welcomed in Blacksburg in the years ahead. While Rutgers has been in on Estime, and pushing hard to land him since very early on in his recruitment, it is telling that they have not yet been able to close on the 4-star prospect.

As Virginia Tech's recruitment of Bullock heated up over the past few months, so did the recruitment of Estime, who is friends with Bullock due to their high-level play in the state of New Jersey.

With the recent commitment of Bullock and the increased communication with Estime, perhaps it is the Hokies who have the inside track to land Estime later on in the cycle. There is no indication that he is close to a decision, but Virginia Tech is right there in the mix with the Scarlet Knights, Michigan State, and Arizona State to land him.

Will Bullock's communication with prospects to come to Virginia Tech be enough to lure Estime to Blacksburg? Only time will tell.

One thing is for certain though, perhaps the 4-star Estime is not being talked about enough as a potential running back of the future in Blacksburg. His chances of landing with the Hokies as part of the 2021 class may be much better than we think.