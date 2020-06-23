The Virginia Tech Hokies have arguably the top pair of cornerbacks in college football entering 2020. However, behind starters Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller, the Hokies are a bit thin for the future.

Behind Farley and Waller — both rising juniors who could enter the NFL Draft after the 2020 season — Virginia Tech has sophomores Nadir Thompson and Armani Chatman and junior Brion Murray.

In Tech’s 2020 recruiting class, the Hokies signed just one cornerback in Dorian Strong.

To say the Hokies need reinforcements in the class of 2021 is a bit of an understatement. On Sunday, the Hokies picked up a commitment from three-star corner Shawn Asbury II from Stafford, Va.

While Asbury was a good pickup for Virginia Tech, he wasn’t the top target at the position. That would likely be DJ Harvey, a high-end 3-star/4-star prospect from Chatsworth, Calif.

Harvey has received a 4-star grade from 247's in-house rankings, and is an upper-tier 3-star prospect based on the 247 composite. With another year of film (hopefully), it's a safe bet that Harvey will be a 4-star in both metrics by the time he signs his college letter of intent.

On Monday, Harvey announced his final three schools and the Hokies made the cut, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports. Harvey will be deciding between Virginia Tech, Oregon and Arizona State.

The 5-foot-11, 166-pound DB from Sierra Canyon High School, recently announced he was moving his commitment date to Sept. 19, one week after the Penn State game, when Harvey is expected to be on campus in Blacksburg.

Harvey visited Blacksburg earlier this year and reportedly loved it. He’s maintained that distance will not be a factor in his decision, which is good news for the Hokies.

Per 247Sports, Harvey is ranked as the No. 246 overall player in the 2021 class and would be Virginia Tech’s highest-rated commitment at the moment.