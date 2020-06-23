AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Hokies Make Final 3 for 2021 4-Star CA Cornerback DJ Harvey

Bryan Manning

The Virginia Tech Hokies have arguably the top pair of cornerbacks in college football entering 2020. However, behind starters Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller, the Hokies are a bit thin for the future.

Behind Farley and Waller — both rising juniors who could enter the NFL Draft after the 2020 season — Virginia Tech has sophomores Nadir Thompson and Armani Chatman and junior Brion Murray.

In Tech’s 2020 recruiting class, the Hokies signed just one cornerback in Dorian Strong.

To say the Hokies need reinforcements in the class of 2021 is a bit of an understatement. On Sunday, the Hokies picked up a commitment from three-star corner Shawn Asbury II from Stafford, Va.

While Asbury was a good pickup for Virginia Tech, he wasn’t the top target at the position. That would likely be DJ Harvey, a high-end 3-star/4-star prospect from Chatsworth, Calif. 

Harvey has received a 4-star grade from 247's in-house rankings, and is an upper-tier 3-star prospect based on the 247 composite. With another year of film (hopefully), it's a safe bet that Harvey will be a 4-star in both metrics by the time he signs his college letter of intent.

On Monday, Harvey announced his final three schools and the Hokies made the cut, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports. Harvey will be deciding between Virginia Tech, Oregon and Arizona State.

The 5-foot-11, 166-pound DB from Sierra Canyon High School, recently announced he was moving his commitment date to Sept. 19, one week after the Penn State game, when Harvey is expected to be on campus in Blacksburg.

Harvey visited Blacksburg earlier this year and reportedly loved it. He’s maintained that distance will not be a factor in his decision, which is good news for the Hokies.

Per 247Sports, Harvey is ranked as the No. 246 overall player in the 2021 class and would be Virginia Tech’s highest-rated commitment at the moment. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Fuente's Revival of the Quarterback Position at Virginia Tech

Justin Fuente's work with quarterbacks in Blacksburg doesn't always get the recognition it deserves

Ricky LaBlue

Hokies make top 8 for 3-star Texas WR Da'Wain Lofton

2021 3-star WR Da'Wain Lofton included the Hokies in his final eight

Mike McDaniel

2022 3-Star Florida Defensive Back James Monds III discusses his offer with the Hokies

Monds III, who is a mid-tier 3-star prospect with tremendous upside, is high on Virginia Tech after they offered him last month

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star defensive back Shawn Asbury commits to Virginia Tech

One of Virginia Tech's 2021 priority recruits, 3-star safety Shawn Asbury II, committed to the Hokies on Sunday

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star defensive back Shawn Asbury II discusses his commitment to Virginia Tech

2021 3-star defensive back Shawn Asbury II discussed his commitment to Virginia Tech with AllHokies.com

Mike McDaniel

2021 priority defensive back target Shawn Asbury II to announce college decision on Sunday

Asbury II, who received an offer from Virginia Tech earlier this week, is announcing his college decision at 6 PM ET on Sunday

Mike McDaniel

Pro Football Focus Thinks Hokies DB Brion Murray Deserves More Snaps

Brion Murray being Tech's third corner is a luxury that most teams don't have

Stephen Newman

Hokie Hangover Podcast: An Interview with Dave Scarangella of DullesDistrict.com

Dave Scarangella of Dulles District joined the podcast to discuss the state of the Virginia Tech football program, and what should change within the athletic department

Mike McDaniel

Hokies Make Top 3 for 4-Star Linebacker Jordan Poole

4-star athlete Jordan Poole has named his top three schools and Virginia Tech is on the list along with N.C. State and South Carolina.

Justin Cates

Virginia Tech athletics boasts over 300 athletes on ACC's Academic Honor Roll

Virginia Tech's athletic programs are getting it done on the field and off

Mike McDaniel