Hokies Make Top 5 for Florida 4-Star DB Markevious Brown

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech stayed busy on the recruiting trail over the 4th of July weekend with the commitment of 4-star California defensive back DJ Harvey, and appears to be pushing for a handful of other secondary options as well, including Pennsylvania's Donovan McMillon and now, Florida's Markevious Brown.

Brown, a 4-star defensive back out of football powerhouse, IMG Academy, in Bradenton, Florida, named the Hokies as part of his Top 5 over the weekend.

The Hokies were joined in Brown's Top 5 by Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, and Ole Miss. Earning his commitment over those schools would be a gigantic steal in this recruiting class for Justin Fuente and company.

Brown, who has received a .9013 rating from the 247 Sports composite rankings, is the 42nd-ranked prospect in Florida and the 20th-ranked cornerback in the nation for the class of 2021.

While DJ Harvey and Donovan McMillon were two of Virginia Tech's most coveted defensive back prospects in this class, the addition of Brown would be one of the biggest splashes yet from Fuente's new-look coaching staff. In addition to Harvey, Tech has already landed the commitment of 3-star Virginia defensive back Shawn Asbury to play cornerback in the class of 2021.

While Harvey projects to play a traditional cornerback position at the next level (and potentially some offense too), Asbury is likely a slot corner, while McMillon projects as a safety in the collegiate game.

Adding a player of Brown's caliber to pair with Harvey at a field or boundary corner spot in the future would be a game-changer for the future of Virginia Tech's secondary. When adding in the possibility of Asbury in the nickel and a guy like McMillon, who the Hokies are heavily pursuing at safety, Virginia Tech's future secondary will be oozing potential.

While there is no immediate timetable for Brown's decision, it is clear the Hokies are making their presence felt. Brown tweeted out an image of him in a Virginia Tech uniform on Monday, which sent the fan base into a frenzy.

Only time will tell if Brown donning maroon and orange will become a reality.

