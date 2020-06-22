Hokies Make Top 8 for 3-Star Texas WR Da'Wain Lofton

Virginia Tech made the final eight for 2021 3-star Texas wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton earlier this month.

"The Hokies have been high on my list since they offered me last December," Lofton told AllHokies.com.

"They were my first offer."

Since then, Lofton has received a considerable amount of interest from a number of FBS programs. The 5'10" 175 lbs. speedster, included Virginia Tech in his final eight with Mississippi State, Colorado, San Diego State, Washington State, SMU, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas State.

"Coach Lechtenberg, Coach Fuente, and Coach Williams have been the three who I've talked to most often from VT," Lofton said.

"I really like Virginia Tech because they were the first to believe in me and offer me a scholarship. I also like how they've been staying in touch with me very often. I talk to them a few times a week."

When asked where Virginia Tech stood on the list of eight, Lofton was coy with his response.

"Everyone in my top eight has a chance."

Lofton is hoping to make his decision sometime in the month of August, but has yet to officially set a commitment date.

While the #TX2VT movement did not gain the momentum that the coaching staff hoped, Lofton provides an outside chance to restart the push for talented players out of Texas.

In addition to Lofton, Virginia Tech remains engaged with 3-star defensive end Landyn Watson, and would certainly like for him to choose the Hokies as well and be a part of the class of 2021.

Regardless, the Hokies are hoping that Lofton picks Virginia Tech, and adds to the speed and athleticism of the wide receiver room in the 2021 class.