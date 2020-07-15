SI All-American Watch List: 5 Virginia Tech Commits and 13 Key Targets Named for the Class of 2021

Sports Illustrated's All-American watch list, highlighting the top high school players in the Class of 2021, was released on Wednesday with several Virginia Tech commits and targets making the cut.

Recently committed 4-star cornerback D.J. Harvey and 3-star WR Tray Curry highlight the list of verbal commits making the cut on SI All-American's watch list. The duo is joined by 3-star New Jersey QB Tahj Bullock. 3-star South Carolina athlete Nykelius Johnson, and 3-star Virginia safety Jalen Stroman.

As for the current high-profile Tech targets who made the cut, 4-star Florida cornerback Markevious Brown, 4-star Virginia defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, 4-star North Carolina outside linebacker Jordan Poole, and 4-star Pennsylvania safety Donovan McMillon were among the list of 2021 prospects to watch heading into the fall.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Virginia Tech verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS

DB D.J. Harvey - 5'11", 166 lbs. - Chatsworth, California

WR Tray Curry - 6'4", 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Tennessee

QB Tahj Bullock - 6'4", 223 lbs. - Jersey City, New Jersey

ATH Nykelius Johnson - 5'11", 180 lbs. - Florence, South Carolina

S Jalen Stroman - 6'1", 190 lbs - Nokesville, Virginia

TARGETS

CB Markevious Brown - 6'0", 170 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida

OT Andrew Canelas - 6'8", 300 lbs. - Raleigh, North Carolina

OG Xavier Castillo - 6'5", 325 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland

DE Nick Dimitris - 6'4", 235 lbs. - Baldwin Park, California

TE Jordan Dingle - 6'4", 235 lbs. - Bowling Green, Kentucky

TE Jack Hollifield - 6'3", 235 lbs. - Shelby, North Carolina

QB TJ Lewis - 6'3", 180 lbs. - Brunswick, Georgia

S Donovan McMillon - 6'2", 193 lbs. - Canonsburg, Pennsylvania

DE Javon Nelson - 6'3", 265 lbs. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee

OLB Jordan Poole - 6'0" 225 lbs. - Oakboro, North Carolina

QB Cam'Ron Ransom - 6'3", 210 lbs. - Lakeland, Florida

DE Landyn Watson - 6'3", 235 lbs. - Hutto, Texas

DT Tyleik Williams - 6'4" 317 lbs. - Manassas, Virginia