SI All-American Watch List: 5 Virginia Tech Commits and 13 Key Targets Named for the Class of 2021
Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated's All-American watch list, highlighting the top high school players in the Class of 2021, was released on Wednesday with several Virginia Tech commits and targets making the cut.
Recently committed 4-star cornerback D.J. Harvey and 3-star WR Tray Curry highlight the list of verbal commits making the cut on SI All-American's watch list. The duo is joined by 3-star New Jersey QB Tahj Bullock. 3-star South Carolina athlete Nykelius Johnson, and 3-star Virginia safety Jalen Stroman.
As for the current high-profile Tech targets who made the cut, 4-star Florida cornerback Markevious Brown, 4-star Virginia defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, 4-star North Carolina outside linebacker Jordan Poole, and 4-star Pennsylvania safety Donovan McMillon were among the list of 2021 prospects to watch heading into the fall.
Listed below is the full breakdown of Virginia Tech verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.
VERBAL COMMITS
DB D.J. Harvey - 5'11", 166 lbs. - Chatsworth, California
WR Tray Curry - 6'4", 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Tennessee
QB Tahj Bullock - 6'4", 223 lbs. - Jersey City, New Jersey
ATH Nykelius Johnson - 5'11", 180 lbs. - Florence, South Carolina
S Jalen Stroman - 6'1", 190 lbs - Nokesville, Virginia
TARGETS
CB Markevious Brown - 6'0", 170 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida
OT Andrew Canelas - 6'8", 300 lbs. - Raleigh, North Carolina
OG Xavier Castillo - 6'5", 325 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland
DE Nick Dimitris - 6'4", 235 lbs. - Baldwin Park, California
TE Jordan Dingle - 6'4", 235 lbs. - Bowling Green, Kentucky
TE Jack Hollifield - 6'3", 235 lbs. - Shelby, North Carolina
QB TJ Lewis - 6'3", 180 lbs. - Brunswick, Georgia
S Donovan McMillon - 6'2", 193 lbs. - Canonsburg, Pennsylvania
DE Javon Nelson - 6'3", 265 lbs. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee
OLB Jordan Poole - 6'0" 225 lbs. - Oakboro, North Carolina
QB Cam'Ron Ransom - 6'3", 210 lbs. - Lakeland, Florida
DE Landyn Watson - 6'3", 235 lbs. - Hutto, Texas