Virginia Tech 2021 Linebacker Target Isi Etute to Announce College Decision on Saturday

Virginia Tech's coaching staff enters the second weekend of July looking to land another top target for the Class of 2021 for the second straight Saturday.

2021 3-star Virginia Beach, Virginia linebacker Isi Etute is set to announce his college decision on Saturday evening, and the Hokies are in his top group along with West Virginia and NC State.

Heading into his decision on Saturday, Tech has to feel good about the chances of landing Etute. The Hokies were a late arrival to Etute's recruitment, but quickly moved into his top group, leading many to believe that Tech is his top school as an in-state prospect.

Should the Hokies land Etute on Saturday, he will be the first true inside linebacker of the recruiting class. Tech has landed 3-star Maryland outside linebacker Will Johnson, as well as hybrid 3-star defensive athlete Keli Lawson to date.

Etute brings good instinct to the linebacker position on film, and a ton of speed. He also plays receiver at the high school level, displaying his athleticism and ability to play all over the field. He projects solely as a defensive player at the collegiate level, but he will have the versatility to play all over the field for Justin Hamilton's defense if he picks the Hokies.

The 6'3", 205 lbs. Etute has received a 3-star .8255 rating by the 247Sports composite, which ranks him as the 51st-best recruit in Virginia and the 65th-best inside linebacker recruit nationally for the Class of 2021.

Etute will announce his decision on Twitter at 5 PM.