AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Virginia Tech Commit Da'Wain Lofton is an SI All-American Candidate

Mike McDaniel

Newly-minted Virginia Tech commit, 2021 3-star Texas wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton, is an SI All-American candidate. 

The 5'10" 175 lbs. Lofton chose the Hokies on Thursday over Mississippi State, Duke, Louisville, and Colorado, among others. His speed and elusiveness after the catch pop on film, as he should emerge as an instant-impact player in the slot for Virginia Tech in the future.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups. SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. This process began this past week, as the top 10 quarterbacks were unveiled by SI All-American. This week, SI All-American continued its series, as the top 10 offensive linemen were revealed.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Prospect: WR Da’Wain Lofton

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

School: Fort Worth (Texas) North Side

Committed to: Virginia Tech

Frame: Small, compact receiver with defined upper and lower body, who can add another 5-10 pounds to overall fame.

Athleticism: Smaller receiver with big-play ability. Works various positions on the field and utilizes his speed and agility to his advantage. He catches the ball with his hands on most occasions. Has clocked an 11.48-second 100 meter dash time.

Instincts: He is explosive with a quick burst in short area situations and has enough top-end speed to hit big gainers. He needs to improve his overall route tree to leverage cornerbacks and create separation at the college level.

Polish: Well-rounded receiver with room to improve route tree to leverage defenders at the second and third level as the field. Ability to work against leverage in stem of route could stand for improvement.

Bottom Line: Da’Wain Lofton is a compact, smaller receiver with room to grow and improve his route tree to increase production. Displays short-area quickness, overall twitch, and quality top-end speed. He can be a valuable asset at the major Power 5 level if he becomes able to work the second and third level more effectively.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 3-star Georgia wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton

Lofton, who named Virginia Tech to his Top 8 in early June, is the second commitment of the week for the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

Analysis: Hokies land under-the-radar prospect in Georgia running back Malachi Thomas

Thomas is currently unrated by most major recruiting services, but that should change in short order

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw named to Outland Award watch list

Darrisaw, who is one of the conference's top offensive linemen, found himself on the Outland Award watch list

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech Recruiting Rewind: Defensive back Chamarri Conner

Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner has become one of the top players in the Hokies secondary. Which recent recruit compares to Conner?

Ryan Hartman

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 Georgia running back Malachi Thomas

Thomas, who is a two-sport star in football and baseball for Hart County High School in Georgia, committed to the Hokies on Wednesday morning

Mike McDaniel

by

RyanHartman45

Virginia Tech announces the addition of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to support staff.

The Virginia Tech Hokies officially announced the returns of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to the program on Wednesday.

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

2021 4-star Virginia Tech target Tyleik Williams is an SI All-American candidate

Williams, who is one of the top defensive linemen in Virginia, has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller land on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

The Thorpe Award recognizes college football's best defensive back, and Waller and Farley are two to watch this upcoming season

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

Report: Power 5 conferences working to finalize COVID-19 testing protocols

According to a report from SI's Ross Dellenger, the Power 5 conferences are working to finalize uniform testing procedures for fall sports

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star Virginia Tech target Markevious Brown is an SI All-American candidate

Brown, a 4-star defensive back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has made Sports Illustrated's All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel