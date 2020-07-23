Virginia Tech Commit Da'Wain Lofton is an SI All-American Candidate

Newly-minted Virginia Tech commit, 2021 3-star Texas wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton, is an SI All-American candidate.

The 5'10" 175 lbs. Lofton chose the Hokies on Thursday over Mississippi State, Duke, Louisville, and Colorado, among others. His speed and elusiveness after the catch pop on film, as he should emerge as an instant-impact player in the slot for Virginia Tech in the future.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups. SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24. This process began this past week, as the top 10 quarterbacks were unveiled by SI All-American. This week, SI All-American continued its series, as the top 10 offensive linemen were revealed.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Prospect: WR Da’Wain Lofton

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

School: Fort Worth (Texas) North Side

Committed to: Virginia Tech

Frame: Small, compact receiver with defined upper and lower body, who can add another 5-10 pounds to overall fame.

Athleticism: Smaller receiver with big-play ability. Works various positions on the field and utilizes his speed and agility to his advantage. He catches the ball with his hands on most occasions. Has clocked an 11.48-second 100 meter dash time.

Instincts: He is explosive with a quick burst in short area situations and has enough top-end speed to hit big gainers. He needs to improve his overall route tree to leverage cornerbacks and create separation at the college level.

Polish: Well-rounded receiver with room to improve route tree to leverage defenders at the second and third level as the field. Ability to work against leverage in stem of route could stand for improvement.

Bottom Line: Da’Wain Lofton is a compact, smaller receiver with room to grow and improve his route tree to increase production. Displays short-area quickness, overall twitch, and quality top-end speed. He can be a valuable asset at the major Power 5 level if he becomes able to work the second and third level more effectively.