Virginia Tech Extends Offer to 2021 3-Star QB Lucas Coley

Bryan Manning

In light of Dematrius Davis’ decommitment on Wednesday, the Virginia Tech Hokies reportedly offered another signal-caller from the Lone Star State.

Lucas Coley, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound dual-threat QB from San Antonio, reported the offer on Twitter. 

Coley is ranked as the No. 19 dual-threat passer in the nation and the No. 89 overall prospect in the state of Texas in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports. He is considered a three-star recruit by the outlet.

The offer to Coley shows a clear contingency plan by the Virginia Tech coaching staff in light of the news surrounding Davis. The Hokies were certainly aware of the possibility of Davis backing off his pledge in the past week and had been monitoring Coley in the interim.

Three schools currently standing out in Coley’s recruitment are Arkansas, Houston and Washington State. Arkansas is perceived as the current favorite prior to the Virginia Tech offer today. 

Can the offer from the Hokies change things? 

Coley isn’t the prospect that Davis is, there's no doubt about that. However, he does appear to be a solid prospect for the next level that would help Virginia Tech's 2021 class in the event that Davis commits elsewhere. 

While the Hokies will continue to recruit Davis, reaching out and offering Coley was a smart move by this staff. There's no doubt that Davis playing football at Virginia Tech is far from a certainty, so looking elsewhere for answers at the quarterback position is exactly what is needed from this coaching staff.

