Virginia Tech Extends Offer to 2021 4-Star LB Jaydon Hood

Bryan Manning

The Virginia Tech Hokies continue to send out new offers for the class of 2021. Just last week, the Hokies offered 4-star linebacker, Jaydon Hood of powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fl.

On Thursday morning, Hood released a final 10 that surprisingly included the Hokies.

Per 247Sports, Michigan is the current favorite to land Hood. A 6-foot-1, 212-pound inside linebacker, Hood is considered a low four-star prospect.

Hood currently has 24 total offers and some are quite notable. In addition to Michigan, Hood also has offers from Alabama, LSU and Penn State. However, what is not known is if those offers are actually committable.

Virginia Tech could use an inside linebacker in this class. 3-star prospect Will Johnson is expected to play outside at the next level. All-ACC performer Rayshard Ashby is a senior, Dax Hollifield a junior and Keshon Artis is in his third year.

For the Hokies to be in Hood’s top 10 schools after getting involved this late in the process is a positive sign, as it's clear the coaching staff has made an impression on him late in the recruiting process.

In watching some of Hood’s highlights from 2019, he looks a bit like Ashby in the sense he plays downhill in the running game and is a willing and strong tackler. He is a better overall athlete than Ashby, though.

Don’t expect the Hokies to land Hood, but it is apparent they’ve made an impression on Hood since offering on May 12. 

