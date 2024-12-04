Virginia Tech Football: Four-Star Linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
Brett Clatterbaugh, a four-star recruit according to ESPN, has signed to Virginia Tech on National Signing Day. Clatterbaugh is coming home after he received some offers from big time schools. The four-star linebacker had offers from Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Old Dominion, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, but he chose to make a hard commitment to Virginia Tech on March 23rd, 2024. He is the first Hokie to sign with Virginia Tech this morning
Clatterbaugh comes from Eastern View High School in Culpepper, Virginia. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds on 247Sports, but On3 lists him at 245 pounds instead.
Clatterbaugh is another player in Virginia Tech’s 2026 class who could make a big impact from year one. Gabe Williams, Keylen Adams, Quentin Reddish, and plenty of other true freshmen from Virginia Tech’s 2025 class made a big impact this past season.
2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
1. Three-star LB Brett Clatterbaugh
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: Live 2025 National Signing Day Tracker For the Hokies
Virginia Tech Football: Positions Virginia Tech Should Target in the Transfer Portal
The Briefing: Hokies Clinch Bowl Eligibility After 37-17 Win Over UVA