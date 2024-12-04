All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Athlete Luke Stuewe Officially Signs With Virginia Tech

The two-way athlete committed to Virginia Tech.

RJ Schafer

Nov 28, 2015; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies players wear a helmet decal honoring retiring Hokies head coach Frank Beamer (not pictured) against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. The Hokies won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Luke Stuewe, the two-way athlete from Avon Lake High School has made his commitment to Virginia Tech official after signing during National Signing Day. Stuewe was the 151st ranked athlete in the class of 2026 by 247Sports. 247Sports ranks him as the 79th best player in the State of Ohio. He originally committed to Virginia Tech on August 18th.

Stuewe was the sixth player to sign to Virginia Tech's 2026 class. Stuewe's father Michael Stuewe was a wide receiver in Blacksburg from 1994 to 1997. Stuewe held twelve other offers, including offers from Miami (OH), Army, Bowling Green, and Buffalo. Luke is listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, and he could play both ways at the collegiate level.

2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. LB Brett Clatterbaugh

2. DB Sheldon Robinson

3. OL Nathaniel Wright

4. WR Jayden Anderson

5. QB Kelden Ryan

6. ATH Luke Stuewe

