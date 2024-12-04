All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Cornerback Jordan Crim Officially Signs With Virginia Tech

The cornerback signed with Virginia Tech at 9:11 a.m. on Wednesday.

RJ Schafer

Sep 7, 2015; Blacksburg, VA, USA; A close up view of the Virginia Tech Hokies helmet with stickers for slain reporters Alison Parker and Adam Ward at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Three-star cornerback Jordan Crim officially signed to Virginia Tech after committing to Virginia Tech the day prior. Crim chose the Hokies over Georgia Tech and Duke after also visiting Georgia Southern.

Crim is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds as a senior coming out of the seven-time State Championship school, Camden High. Crim was First-Team All State twice and contributed 92 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, and 6 total touchdowns in his junior year.

Crim also competes in track and field and basketball.

2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. LB Brett Clatterbaugh

2. DB Sheldon Robinson

3. OL Nathaniel Wright

4. WR Jayden Anderson

5. QB Kelden Ryan

6. ATH Luke Stuewe

7. WR Shamarius Peterkin

8. LB Noah Chambers

9. CB Jordan Crim

RJ Schafer
