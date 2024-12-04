Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Cornerback Jordan Crim Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
Three-star cornerback Jordan Crim officially signed to Virginia Tech after committing to Virginia Tech the day prior. Crim chose the Hokies over Georgia Tech and Duke after also visiting Georgia Southern.
Crim is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds as a senior coming out of the seven-time State Championship school, Camden High. Crim was First-Team All State twice and contributed 92 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, and 6 total touchdowns in his junior year.
Crim also competes in track and field and basketball.
2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
9. CB Jordan Crim
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: Live 2025 National Signing Day Tracker For the Hokies
Virginia Tech Football: Positions Virginia Tech Should Target in the Transfer Portal
The Briefing: Hokies Clinch Bowl Eligibility After 37-17 Win Over UVA