Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Safety Sheldon Robinson Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
Consensus three-star safety Sheldon Robinson officially signed with Virginia Tech on National Signing Day. Robinson committed to the Hokies in June just days after making an official visit to Blacksburg. Robinson is a multi-sport athlete who ran track and played basketball in high school. Robinson recorded a time of 10.97 in the 100-meter dash and a time of 22.95 in the 200-meter dash.
Rivals ranks Robinson as the thirteenth best in this recruiting cycle from Virginia, but he remains nationally unranked by Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN, and On3.
Robinson held twelve other offers according to 247Sports: Virginia, Vanderbilt, Buffalo, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pitt, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. Robinson visited Vanderbilt prior to his commitment to Virginia Tech and visited Virginia after his commitment to Va Tech.
