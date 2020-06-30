AllHokies
Virginia Tech Heavily in the Mix for 2021 3-Star South Carolina WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech continues to stay busy on the recruiting trail during the NCAA dead period, as the staff continues to craft its 2021 recruiting class.

The Hokies have been in the market for skill position players at wide receiver in particular, and not many are higher on Virginia Tech's board than 3-star South Carolina wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce.

Huggins-Bruce is expected to announce his commitment decision this Thursday, July the 2nd, and by all indications, his decision will come down to Virginia Tech and Louisville. 

While the Cardinals have been the favorite for quite some time, Virginia Tech has been closing hard, with the recruiting charge being led by wide receivers coach Jafar Williams and head coach Justin Fuente, who both speak with Huggins-Bruce frequently.

Many recruiting services, including 247 Sports, were anticipating Huggins-Bruce to make his decision sometime during the month of May, but his commitment decision never came, leaving the door open for Virginia Tech to continue pushing to land him.

As the Hokies charge forward to try to land Huggins-Bruce, the staff hopes he chooses Virginia Tech on Thursday. Standing at 5'10", 165 lbs. Huggins-Bruce figures to be a major part of the slot receiver equation for the Hokies in the future. 

His ability to make plays after the catch in the open field will prove valuable in Virginia Tech's spread offensive attack. In addition, his lateral quickness will allow for him to be a factor in the running game as well, as Virginia Tech utilizes jet sweeps with the wide receivers more than almost any other school in the ACC. 

At this point, the Hokies have just as strong of a chance at Huggins-Bruce as Louisville, which now seems like a 50-50 toss-up when he announces his commitment decision on Thursday.

Huggins-Bruce is the 5th-ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina, and the 91st-ranked wide receiver in the country, according to 247 Sports.

