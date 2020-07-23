The Virginia Tech Hokies continue their hot month of July on the recruiting trail, and for that matter, a hot week, as 3-star Texas wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton announced his commitment to the program.

It's been an eventful 24 hours for the Virginia Tech coaching staff, as Lofton's commitment comes on the heels of Georgia running back Malachi Thomas announcing his pledge to the program on Wednesday.

Lofton, who is rated as the 140th-best player in the football-rich state of Texas, committed to the Hokies over Mississippi State and Penn State. Lofton also held offers from Louisville, Washington State, and Colorado, among others. He named Virginia Tech to his Top 8 on June 1st.

The pledge from Lofton comes as a bit of a surprise, as Lofton was trending heavily towards landing at Mississippi State, per the recent 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. The fact that Beau Davidson and the Virginia Tech recruiting staff was able to get in at the end to sway Lofton towards Tech is a huge testament to their commitment to recruiting the state of Texas.

After losing 4-star Texas quarterback Dematrius Davis and 4-star Texas wide receiver Latrell Neville to decommitments earlier in the recruiting cycle, the staff has held true to other top targets in Texas such as Lofton.

The question now becomes whether or not the Hokies can build on this pledge from Lofton in the Lone Star state. Virginia Tech remains heavily in contention for 3-star offensive tackle Canon Boone, and is also still tied to 3-star defensive end Landyn Watson, who was a popular name to watch for the Hokies early in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

As for the 5'10" 175 lbs. Lofton, he provides immediate speed and athleticism to the slot receiver position for Virginia Tech. Lofton displays excellent quickness and acceleration after the catch on film, and has been clocked at sub-4.5 40-yard dash times at recruiting camps.

This is a significant addition for the Hokies offensively, as Tech has now added strong skill position talent in the last two days on the recruiting trail. Lofton is the third receiver to land in the 2021 class, and the second in as many weeks, as he joins 3-star Virginia wide receiver Jaylen Jones and recently committed 3-star Tennessee wide receiver Tray Curry.

We'll have more on Lofton and what he brings to the table in a separate piece for AllHokies.com.