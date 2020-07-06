AllHokies
Virginia Tech Makes Top 6 for 2021 3-Star Georgia OL Weston Franklin

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech had a solid recruiting weekend, from the commitment of 4-star defensive back DJ Harvey, to making the Top 5 for 3-star Georgia quarterback TJ Lewis.

Tech also made some progress with another Georgia product - 3-star OL Weston Franklin. The Hokies cracked his Top 6 over the weekend, Franklin announced on Twitter.

The Hokies were joined by Vanderbilt, Virginia, NC State, Mississippi State, and the heavy favorite in Franklin's recruitment - Georgia Tech. 

The Yellow Jackets have been in on Franklin for a while, and have made the in-state lineman a top priority for the 2021 recruiting class. He is the prototypical Geoff Collins offensive lineman, which makes GT the team to beat in Franklin's recruitment.

Virginia Tech would undoubtedly like to make a push for Franklin after offering him a scholarship in May, and at least make things interesting to challenge Georgia Tech. As a high-end 3-star prospect, Franklin not only shows starter potential on film, but has room to grow as well.

The 6'4", 310 lbs., Wayne County High School product is rated .8784 per the 247 Sports composite, making him the 33rd-ranked player in the state of Georgia and the 24th-ranked guard in the country for the 2021 class.

Virginia Tech is in need of linemen in the 2021 class, as they have only earned one commitment to date, that of 2-star German guard Danijel Miletic, who pledged the Hokies in early June.

There is no immediate timetable for Franklin's decision, but a college commitment before the end of the summer is not out of the question.

