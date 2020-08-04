AllHokies
Virginia Tech Makes Top Six for 3-Star Georgia Defensive Tackle Devin Lee

Mike McDaniel

The Virginia Tech Hokies have made the initial cut for 3-star Georgia defensive tackle Devin Lee.

The 6'3", 274 lbs. Lee named the Hokies, NC State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Duke, and Vanderbilt in his top six. 

Virginia Tech has been pursuing Lee for quite a while, as he has emerged as one of the top targets for the Hokies at defensive tackle for the 2021 class. After 4-star Virginia defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, Lee is the second-most sought after prospect on the defensive line for Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp.

Virginia Tech established a mini-pipeline out of the state of Georgia in the month of July, with the commitments of running back Malachi Thomas and defensive end Cole Nelson. Lee would be the third prospect to commit to Tech out of Georgia for the Class of 2021.

Another interesting subplot emerging is the recruiting trail rivalries between the Hokies, NC State, and Mississippi State.

Virginia Tech recently earned the commitment of 3-star Texas WR Da'Wain Lofton, who picked the Hokies over Mississippi State. Additionally, the Hokies are locked in a tight recruiting battle with the Bulldogs for 3-star Texas offensive lineman Canon Boone, who said that Virginia Tech and Mississippi State are currently recruiting him the hardest.

Meanwhile, NC State is no stranger to recruiting battles with Virginia Tech, as the Wolfpack are locked in contention with the Hokies for 4-star North Carolina linebacker Jordan Poole, who could make his decision in short order.

As for Devin Lee, he has enjoyed a recent bump in his recruitment as a result of his 2019 high school season, where he recorded 17 sacks and 53 total tackles. He boasts plenty of Power 5 offers and should be a force to be reckoned with at the collegiate level as he continues to develop.

Lee is the 86th-ranked player in Georgia and the 53rd-ranked defensive tackle nationally for 2021, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

There is no immediate timetable for Lee's decision.

