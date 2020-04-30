Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech have extended a scholarship offer to 2022 3-star prospect Keahnist Thompson, out of Lakeland, Florida.

Thompson, a 6'4", 235 lbs. rising junior, plays both tight end and defensive end at the high school level, but is being recruited primarily as a defensive end for the Hokies, Thompson told Sports Illustrated on Wednesday night.

"They favor me at defensive end, but they also told me they want me to play in a spot that I enjoy, even if that ends up being tight end," Thompson said.

While Thompson said that he's talked to several members of the coaching staff, he's been building a close relationship with Daryl Tapp, and has an appreciation for what he did during his time as a player at Virginia Tech.

"I've been building a relationship with several of the defensive coaches, but Coach Tapp has been closest to me and my recruitment. He is the one who offered me and I've heard and seen a lot of what he did as a player at VT."

With Virginia Tech and Nebraska as the latest schools to offer Thompson, his total offer list now stands at nine. He also holds offers from Southern Mississippi, Florida International, Iowa State, Miami, South Florida, Florida, and West Virginia.

"It's early so all the schools are pretty even right now. There hasn't been one school pushing harder than any of the others. I'm looking forward to taking official visits once this Coronavirus passes," Thompson said.

When I asked about the 2021 class that is dealing with the pandemic during the heart of their recruitment, Thompson said, "It's crazy man, with some kids having to do virtual tours to decide on which schools to go to with official visits getting canceled. I feel like I'd need to see the schools in person to get a good feeling of everything. It has to be tough on these guys trying to make their decision."

As for what he's looking for in his new school?

"A good team environment, good education, and a school that I know will use my position either at defensive end or tight end."

It's early in the recruiting process for Thompson, but it's clear he's off to a good start.