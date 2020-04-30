AllHokies
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Recruiting

Virginia Tech Offers 2022 3-Star TE/DE Keahnist Thompson

Mike McDaniel

Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech have extended a scholarship offer to 2022 3-star prospect Keahnist Thompson, out of Lakeland, Florida.

Thompson, a 6'4", 235 lbs. rising junior, plays both tight end and defensive end at the high school level, but is being recruited primarily as a defensive end for the Hokies, Thompson told Sports Illustrated on Wednesday night.

"They favor me at defensive end, but they also told me they want me to play in a spot that I enjoy, even if that ends up being tight end," Thompson said.

While Thompson said that he's talked to several members of the coaching staff, he's been building a close relationship with Daryl Tapp, and has an appreciation for what he did during his time as a player at Virginia Tech.

"I've been building a relationship with several of the defensive coaches, but Coach Tapp has been closest to me and my recruitment. He is the one who offered me and I've heard and seen a lot of what he did as a player at VT."

With Virginia Tech and Nebraska as the latest schools to offer Thompson, his total offer list now stands at nine. He also holds offers from Southern Mississippi, Florida International, Iowa State, Miami, South Florida, Florida, and West Virginia.

"It's early so all the schools are pretty even right now. There hasn't been one school pushing harder than any of the others. I'm looking forward to taking official visits once this Coronavirus passes," Thompson said.

When I asked about the 2021 class that is dealing with the pandemic during the heart of their recruitment, Thompson said, "It's crazy man, with some kids having to do virtual tours to decide on which schools to go to with official visits getting canceled. I feel like I'd need to see the schools in person to get a good feeling of everything. It has to be tough on these guys trying to make their decision."

As for what he's looking for in his new school?

"A good team environment, good education, and a school that I know will use my position either at defensive end or tight end."

It's early in the recruiting process for Thompson, but it's clear he's off to a good start.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What if Frank Beamer had left Virginia Tech?

Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer almost left Tech in the early 2000s. What might have happened if he'd gone?

Justin Cates

Virginia Tech Basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier named among the nation's 50 most impactful assistants

Virginia Tech Men's Basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier was named among the nation's 50 most impactful assistants

Ryan Hartman

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech Football pursuing former Rice kicker Zach Hoban

Virginia Tech is one of several schools in on Rice transfer kicker Zach Hoban

Mike McDaniel

The NCAA moves closer towards compensating athletes for their image and likeness

The NCAA appears to be open to changes regarding athlete compensation for image and likeness, which will be welcomed news for amateur athletes across the country

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Basketball officially adds grad transfer Cartier Diarra

After removing his name from NBA Draft consideration, Kansas State grad transfer Cartier Diarra is officially a member of Virginia Tech Basketball

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball to play home-and-home series with Oklahoma State

Virginia Tech Basketball is scheduled to play a home-and-home series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with the first game taking place this fall in Oklahoma City

Mike McDaniel

Dalton Keene speaks to his versatility in introductory press conference with the Patriots

Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was introduced as a member of the Patriots in a teleconference over the weekend, and had some interesting things to say about his time with the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

COVID-19 threatens Virginia Tech finances amidst pandemic uncertainty

With the COVID-19 pandemic shaking the world, Virginia Tech is not immune, facing financial distress in a time of uncertainty

Ricky LaBlue

Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young met with reporters on Monday afternoon

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young spoke with the media about pandemic life and even dropped a non-conference scheduling nugget.

Justin Cates

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene drafted by the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots traded up to select Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene with the 101st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92